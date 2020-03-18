Lexington Miyo's to close its doors; reopening of Columbia's M Fresh delayed by COVID-19

The Lexington outpost of the local Miyo’s restaurant chain is closing at the end of the month.

The pan-Asian restaurant is located at 5594 Sunset Blvd. and is being replaced by a Chipotle. Co-owner Michelle Wang says the move comes as they look to downsize the number of restaurants they have.

"Our company strategy is to consolidate,” Wang tells Free Times. “Less locations and higher quality.”

ColaDaily first reported the news.

The 10-year-old restaurant's closure will leave Wang with five restaurants, once she re-opens her M Fresh restaurant in the Vista. She hopes the new consolidation of restaurants will allow her to spend more time on employee development, something she says is difficult with their current numbers.

At one point, she and her husband ran 10 restaurants simultaneously.

“We want to develop a strong leadership team with the staff,” Wang explains.

The plan to shut down the Lexington Miyo’s was in the works before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic started to gain a foothold in the Columbia area, Wang confirms.

However, the outbreak is still affecting her restaurants.

The company initially planned to open its M Fresh concept in Columbia's Vista district in April, as Miyo’s Lexington closed. But with the outbreak, and Gov. Henry McMaster’s ensuing order that restaurants and bars cease dine-in service, Wang and her husband are postponing opening that location.

"I think our opening will be postponed, because nobody will come out,” she detailed in an interview before McMaster’s order. "I think right now the most important thing is the wellbeing of our customer and staff.”