Kudzu Bakery and Market expanding to Columbia area

Coastal vacationers will soon see a familiar name in the Columbia area.

Kim McMurry and Kristi Gibbs, who already own four Pelican’s SnoBalls, are opening a Forest Acres outpost of the popular Kudzu Bakery and Market. The two hope to be up and running by November or December, when they plan to open a portion of the store, to be located at 4600 Forest Dr.

“We felt Columbia was a good fit because while Columbia has so many fantastic bakeries, Kudzu is a bakery and more than that,” Gibbs tells Free Times.

“It can be a one-stop shop," she adds, saying the chain offers "homemade pastries and breads for breakfast, then they have so many well known lunch options.”

The first Kudzu bakery was opened by Joey and Stacy Rabon in Georgetown in 1989, per the bakery’s website. The initial location has since closed, but there are two others, one in Litchfield and another in Mt. Pleasant.

The new Kudzu is opening under a licensing agreement with the brand’s owners, which means the Columbia outpost will use the same recipes for the baked goods — including the cheese biscuits. However, the coastal locations' other goods cater to that setting, with many beach-centric items.

Columbia’s location will try to better suit the Midlands, with items from jams and sauces to unique pottery and kitchenware, McMurry details.

“We just want everyone to know that they can expect the same quality and service that they know … with the Kudzu name,” Gibbs says.

McMurry says the Rabons initially weren’t interested in a licensing agreement, but after she and Gibbs continuously nagged them they got a meeting last summer.

Joey concurs with this story. He tells Free Times that they're protective of the brand and wary to agree to a partnership with someone who might not be up to the challenge of running a bakery like theirs.

"It's quite the commitment. It's a very labor-intensive business, if you want to go into it to make a quick buck it won’t happen," he explains. "You can hurt our brand to not do it the way our others are."

The two groups came to a deal and, after a lengthy property search, McMurry and Gibbs settled on Forest Acres.

Taking up residence in the space that formerly housed the Yummy Yummy Chinese Restaurant, the business will fill roughly 2,000 square feet when it opens. Next summer, the unit next door is expected to be vacant, and the plan is plan to fill that side, doubling the space — what McMurry and Gibbs call phase two of Kudzu's opening.

“We just wanted to get open, saying, 'Let's do phase one,’" McMurry says. "People who don’t know Kudzu and people who do know will just get excited.”

She says they targeted the Forest Acres area because the demographics cater well to the higher-end brand, and many of the residents there would have familiarity with the Kudzu brand from beach vacations.

Joey Rabon says he's excited to see Kudzu expand into the Midlands. When they originally founded the bakery, he jokes that he and Stacy imagined expanding and "taking over the world." But, as he puts it, they grew older and that became an onerous task.

"We love to see our brand grow," he beams.