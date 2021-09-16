Irmo Puerto Rican restaurant opening in coming months

About two or three years ago, Jessica Pagan was stuck at home post-surgery. She received a text from her son Jaime. A coworker of his saw his lunch and wanted to try it, so he wondered if she could pack him an extra lunch. She agreed, but one hour later her son called her.

“Mom, I just sold 30 lunches,” he told her.

“We’re not selling food,” Pagan responded.

“Oh yes we are now,” Jaime responded.

At that time, Pagan lived in Illinois and realized she could pursue a restaurant that served Puerto Rican cuisine. For months, she searched for a location in the state, without any luck. Then Pagan visited family in South Carolina and the pieces started to come together.

“All the family down here work in different restaurants,” she explained. “So (I tell them) I’m looking for a location and I don’t have a crew, you guys have the experience and the knowledge. … That same day I found a realtor, that same day we had a location.”

Pagan is now opening A Fuego 100 x 35 in Irmo at 7320 Broad River Road, near the city’s Publix grocery store. The Puerto Rican native hopes the restaurant will open in the next two months and offer foods like tostones, arroz con gandules (rice and peas) and lechon asado (roast pig).

A Fuego will be the Irmo area’s first Puerto Rican restaurant, she claimed, and the restaurant’s name reflects that. It harkens to the island country, Pagan explained — “a fuego” is a common way of complimenting something, and 100 x 35 a reference to the country’s size in miles.

“We’re a family-owned business, so everybody is born and raised on the island,” she said. “So we come with that flavor, that sazon. That's (what) we call it from the island.”

Once open, A Fuego will have several tables and 22 booths for seating. Pagan detailed that the restaurant will feature music as well, noting its prominence in Puerto Rican culture. The restaurant will be mostly family-run, but Pagan is looking to hire more employees than her current six-person crew.

She estimated a diner would likely spend $20 to $30 on a meal at the restaurant. She noted that she hopes to keep prices down, however, and keep the food accessible.

“I know things are going up and everything. At the same time I just want people to know my island. And know where we come from and be able to have them try our different dishes,” Pagan said.

Pagan and her family moved to the United States about 15 years ago, in search of better medical care than she could find in Puerto Rico for issues with her pregnancy. She retired from her job as a police officer in the country and found medical help in Illinois. There, the family ran a small business outside the food industry, but it was shut down due to business conditions amid COVID-19.

Now in the Midlands, Pagan put up a banner in front of the restaurant. She said it has drawn curiosity and excitement from Irmo residents. Those reactions have helped her stay resolute in her decision to open the restaurant, despite having no prior experience.

She’s opening at a time when the industry has been in flux for over a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Pagan pointed to those experiences, the restaurant’s singularity in Irmo and its ability to flex toward to-go sales, if needed, as reasons why she was opening now.

“Well to be honest with you, even with the pandemic, people still eat. Again it's something new for the area, so people will be curious. I have a family I have to protect as well,” Pagan detailed. “Hopefully we don’t go back and we can go forward. … I know people will love us.”