In the Internet Age, presentation is even more important for Columbia restaurants

The internet age has changed the way we think about food. A fine and tasty plate is now not only accessible through going to a restaurant or finely honing your cheffing skills. Cooking has become tremendously easy for the home chef thanks to thousands of video tutorials, cooking blogs and magazines like Bon Appetit becoming easily accessible resources.

So how does a restaurant set itself apart from the work of the modern home cook. There’s the obvious things like convenience and quality, two important reasons in their own right. But one of the biggest differences that can easily be overlooked though is presentation — how food is brought to the table and served.

Recent experiences around the city really cemented this idea, and really without a high bar on price point, which individuals often associate with attentive plating. At smallSUGAR in the Vista, a simple bowl of overnight oats with bananas came to me with almond butter smeared on the interior sides of the bowl to create a beautiful swooping effect. Thus, something that would otherwise be fairly ordinary became not only visually pleasing, but fun to eat, as I gently folded the almond butter into the oats and changed the texture of the dish.

Plating can be more than just a visual sensation as well. The sizzle of a piping hot stone bowl bibimbap at the nearby 929 Kitchen & Bar has an incredible effect that hits all the senses between the crackling sound of the rice crisping and the smell of all the ingredients wafting into your face from all the steam it creates.

“Plating is really important to my cooking,” says Nivit Tipvaree, executive chef of Bodhi Thai Dining in Lexington. “We eat with our eyes first all the time. The first impression is presentation of the food. I pay attention to every single detail on my dish. I want all my guests to enjoy every moment when they come to eat.”

Tipvaree sets a high bar for creating a visual feast. His entrees are complex and layered, with component on top of component.

The restaurant’s signature chicken dish, for example, involves two chicken breasts wrapped together to form a perfect ring that is then cooked sous vide to get to appropriate doneness before being deep fried for a crispy finish. There are two different purees, one spread on the plate and one piped precisely alongside, plated with the chicken along with potatoes prepped two ways, roasted onions and carrots, and a warm massaman curry.

There’s no question when the dish arrives at the table that time was invested, something of which is important not only to Tipvaree, but also chef Alex Suaudom du Monde of Five Points’ Baan Sawan.

“When I serve a plate, it has to reflect the time and intensity that went into making it,” says Suaudom du Monde.

Both Suaudom du Monde and Tipvaree emphasize the significance of plating because it helps create a conversation about how complicated and labor-intensive their Thai-focused food is to make.

This thinking is not only a big part of the way Suaudom du Monde trains his staff, but his intent to create dishes that offer a participatory experience when they arrive at the table. Several entrees at Baan Sawan are built from the center out in a way that everyone at the table can get the same visual perspective when the plate arrives.

One of the best examples is the fish curry, which features a beautifully golden, curled piece of fried swai that looms over curry at the middle of the plate next to a bed of rice. Garnishes further the experience, not only existing as a visual benefit, but adding the pop of crunch and freshness.

Suaudom du Monde says while subtle and likely unnoticed, the garnishes harken back to his Thai roots, where dishes often use herbs and raw vegetables to balance out their heaviness.

Presentation also feeds into social media. The added pressure of creating Instagram-able dishes has made it almost essential for restaurants to create food that’s more eccentric in its look — taller, wider, more colorful — to bring in patrons who see pictures online.

“All of our dishes get put on Instagram at some point or another, whether it’s in a story or on its own post,” says Rosalind Graverson, executive head chef of Main Street’s Lula Drake Wine Parlour. “As a result, I think about what the colors in the picture are going to be, what kind of background I would use for it to try to not make the dish look like everything else in the restaurant and stand out.”

Recent posts from Lula Drake particularly stand out for their dramatic use of cheese — whether it’s the stretching strands from a grilled cheese being pulled apart or raclette raining over potatoes.

“First and foremost is flavor,” Graverson. “You definitely want plating to be beautiful though. It’s the second most important thing to me, taste and then plating, because people want to see elegant dishes.”

