The Kraken Gastropub at 2910 Rosewood Dr. has officially shuttered its doors after a seven-year run in the space. This news comes about a year after the restaurant and bar very quietly closed during the summer for extensive renovations and just as quietly came back on the scene.
The location is now up for lease, but owner Aaron Klugh’s other bar, Black Market Tavern, is still up and running.
Giving more advance notice, The Local Buzz coffee shop at 141 S. Shandon St. revealed via social media on Aug. 4 that it will soon close due to a variety of factors — some out of owners Stephie and Michael Bridgers' control — including time, patience, money and a desire for better work/life balance. The shop’s last day is Sept. 22
The Local Buzz's closing also comes less than a year after extensive renovations, which added additional meeting and retail space in September 2018.
“It’s sad that I have to leave my cafe,” Stephie Bridgers says. “I love to bake and talk to people.”
Bridgers isn’t sure what her future will hold, but given the popularity of her gluten-free baked goods, she has thought about working out of a commercial kitchen space on made-to-order items.