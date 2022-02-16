IBU? Aged beer? What does it all mean? Here's a Free Times guide to craft beer lingo

Beer has been around for a while. From lagers to stouts, people have been consuming beer for thousands of years.
Breweries have popped up across the state — from Columbia Craft locally to Birds Fly South in Greenville to Frothy Beard Brewing Company in Charleston — and Columbia's beer scene continues to grow, with Savage Craft Ale Works in West Columbia opening up last year and Peak Drift headed to the North Main area in the near future.
The growth in the craft beer scene is exciting for those who enjoy good, local beers.
But where does this leave you if you're not familiar with beer? With all the different types of beer and all the lingo surrounding drinking it, where do you start?
If you're new to the beer scene or hoping to get more into the popular beverage, we've got just the guide for you. Free Times sat down with University of South Carolina Professor Robby Lynbrand, who teaches an introduction to craft beer class at the university, to break down some common beer jargon.
Free Times: Breaking down abbreviations: what is IBU and what does it mean?
Robby Lynbrand: IBU is an abbreviation for international bitterness units. It's essentially a measurement of just how bitter the beer itself is and is measured on a scale from 0 to 120. Bitterness is often determined by the amount of hops in a beer.
Hops, in beer lingo, make beer more or less bitter, depending on the way in which the beer was brewed. They're the pine-cone shaped plants brewed with every beer, but beers like IPAs can be described as more "hoppy."
Blonde ales tend to fall lower on the bitterness scale ranging from 4 to 10 IBU, while double IPAs hit higher ranges closer to 100.
Even more abbreviations: what is ABV and what determines it?
ABV means alcohol by volume, which is essentially how alcoholic is your beverage. ABV applies to more than just beer, it applies to all alcohol from Bud Light to Tito's Vodka and everything in between.
But look, you more than likely knew that. What's interesting is how it's determined.
"That's determined mainly by how much sugar we have in the beer, when we boil the beer, how much sugar we have in it. The more sugar, most of the time, the more sugar that we have in there, there's more for the yeast to eat, yeast has to eat sugar, and that's what's going to produce our alcohol," Lynbrand said.
ABV, which is inscribed as a percentage on beer cans and bottles, typically ranges from 4% to 7% for beers. But some beers, like an imperial stout for example, can range above 10% sometimes.
What are the differences in types of beer?
The two main types of beer are ales and lagers, both of which can be broken down into so many different sub-categories. The main difference in the two is determined by how they're fermented — with lagers being made at bottom-fermenting yeast or colder temperatures and ales with top-fermenting yeast or warm temperatures. Popular types of beer include pilsners, stouts, lagers, sours and IPAs. Each type has a different taste, which is impacted mostly by how the beer is made.
IPAs, also known as India pale ales, have grown in popularity in the last few years. In 2020 alone, IPAs were the second highest selling beverage, making up 19% of beverage sales on Drizly, an online liquor store. Typically, an IPA is one of the most hopped beers so it often has a distinct bitterness and sometimes fruity taste.
Pilsners are a type of lager. When you think of pilsners, you'll think of very light, crisp beers like Coors Light, Budweiser and Pabst Blue Ribbon. These beers are a great introduction to beer — they're typically very light and considerably hoppy. Most taste very wheat-y and are not too hard to get into if you're new to beer.
Stouts and porters are sort of on the opposite side of pilsners and IPAs. They're typically much darker, heavier beers. Most are not very hoppy and are often more malt-centered and could have hints of chocolate or coffee.
Sours are exactly what they sound like — sour. They're one of the oldest types of beers because before basic sterilization practices were understood, beer was usually sour because of the bacteria in it. Now, sours are a pretty popular beer at local breweries, offering usually tart, fruity tastes. My personal favorite is Charleston-based Edmund's Oast Sour Boysenberry Plum.
Does the glass really matter?
There are different types of glasses for different types of beers. It might seem like an overhead factor or even not a difference maker — but that's not entirely true.
"The different glasses that we use basically is to enhance the beer itself," according to Lynbrand. "Every beer's got its own characteristics so if we know a beer is going to be real floral, we want a glass that's going to help release all of that so it's going to have a wider top. If we know that a beer is going to have a lot more carbonation to it, a lot of times you'll see a lot longer glass."
Popular types of glasses include tulip glasses, American pint glasses and Pilsner glasses — each serving a specific purpose for the type of beer they are used for.
Tulip glasses are most popular for double IPAs, sours and different types of ales. American pint glasses are a go-to glass for most beers. The 16 ounce glass is one of the most common used to serve all types of beer from ales to lagers. The pilsner glass is popular for pilsners and other light lagers because they display the crispness of the beverage in full display.
What's the big deal with beer aging?
For most breweries, beer can take anywhere from 2 to 6 weeks to brew from start to finish. The process of aging beer, which has become more popular in breweries across the country, is done for the purposes of enhancing the flavor by giving it more time to develop.
"We're seeing a lot more brewers that are taking and putting them in wine barrels and whiskey barrels and things like that," Lynbrand said.
According to Lynbrand, what this does is allows the beer flavor to develop, while including the taste of the barrel. For example, Lynbrand tried a beer that had been aged for around two years inside of an old Jack Daniels whiskey barrel, which gave the beer a distinct whiskey taste while still, functionally, being a beer.