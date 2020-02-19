Hybrid beer shops and bars help expand Columbia tastes

As the city’s beer scene grows, so too does the demand for places beyond breweries to buy and enjoy tasty suds.

As with the brewing end of the equation, where Conquest Brewing Company recently closed, the bottle shop/bar model has taken its own recent loss, with the Vista location of The Casual Pint shuttering last fall.

But two recent openings, the WECO Bottle & Biergarten and the new second location of Craft and Draft in Irmo, prove that people are still thirsty for places close to where they live that combine fun spots to hang out with a well-rounded selection of package beer to take home.

“We wouldn’t have expanded beyond Columbia if we didn’t believe in [the beer scene,]” offers Andrew Johnson, co-owner of Craft and Draft, which opened its second outpost in January. “We knew there was pent-up demand back in 2014 when we opened in Columbia. … Now the scene is just growing like everyone else is.”

As area breweries grow more popular, bottle shops and bars see more interest from customers wanting to explore local brews and trendy national brands.

Since opening the first Craft and Draft on Devine Street, Johnson has seen customers develop a greater willingness to explore different beers. That’s prompted in part, he argues, by the work they put into fostering a welcoming atmosphere, but also by the success of local breweries.

“It’s a lot of admitted ignorance [now],” he offers, “it’s, ‘I don’t know a lot about this, I want to know more.’”

As co-owner of the Main Street Columbia dive bar The Whig for most of its decade-and-a-half run Phill Blair has seen craft beer sales inch higher and higher, compared to traditional domestics. Initially he didn’t carry many beyond the big names — Brooklyn Brewery, for instance. He points to Pabst Blue Ribbon to illustrate the change.

“As time went on, we had more and more craft beer,” Blair says. “We went from carrying 80 cases of PBR to six.”

He soft-opened WECO at the end of last year on West Columbia’s Meeting Street and contends that it filled a niche in the city. Other than driving into Columbia, West Columbia residents weren’t able to find the brands that Blair’s shop carried, he says.

“We don’t have any Lowes or a Whole Foods,” Blair states, “it’s getting the brands out there.”

This is one of the key services businesses like WECO and Craft and Draft can provide. When craft beer trends hit the scene, bottle shops can adapt quicker than a brewery. They’re able to bring in things like spiked seltzer before a brewery might be able to make it, Johnson posits.

“A bottle shop can be more nimble than a brewery,” he says, though he notes that the margins aren’t as great they are when producing a beer and selling it on site. “The ability to respond almost immediately is one of the major advantages of having a taproom and a bottle shop.”

Once WECO’s space is completed — with a large covered patio and additional outdoor seating, and the ability to host regular food trucks and events — Blair expects to draw a crowd.

“We’re kind of a hybrid of the bottle shop and the brewery space,” he reasons. “You can see it as a bottle shop or a bar or an outdoor space — it’s all those things.”

Johnson says that five years ago it was a “beer-nerd-driven industry” and those outside of such circles didn’t want to stray away from their Buds and Millers. Now, though, he says that has shifted, and many of his best customers were once among those who didn’t want to venture outside their macro-domestic comfort zone.

“That’s my favorite part, turning the Miller Light customers into our best customers, that’s why I got into this business,” Johnson says, emphasizing how important it is for his staff to be able to break down their beer list and help new customers find beers they wouldn’t otherwise think they might like.

“It makes beer social, which is what it is,” Johnson concludes. “That’s what it always has been, so it reinvigorates what beer historically has been.”