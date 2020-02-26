How to tell if your favorite Columbia restaurant is struggling

In 2011, Brandi Beaulieu turned 21 and flocked to Flying Saucer Draught Emporium.

Then a University of South Carolina student, she remembers that the Vista craft beer hotspot, which closed last year, was typically packed with customers. A full-service restaurant, it had many servers for inside and outside seating.

She became a regular and even a member of the chain’s UFO club, where customers who drink many different beers are rewarded with customized plates hanging on the walls.

Over the years, things began to change. In August 2019, the restaurant downsized its menu and shifted to a counter-service model. To Beaulieu, these seemed like signs that the bar could be struggling.

In December 2019, the news came that Flying Saucer was closing.

“I was shocked by the announcement, but it sort of made sense at the same time,” Beaulieu says.

Beaulieu is a general manager at the Devine Street location of Cantina 76, but she says Flying Saucer’s shift was the kind of warning sign that most customers would be able to pick up on.

“Even if I had not managed a restaurant [I’d have noticed],” she speculates.

Flying Saucer is just one of a handful of closures in Columbia over the last year. Some came and went without forewarning, while others could be seen trending downhill.

Bone-In Barbeque, Scott Hall’s restaurant nestled in the BullStreet District, closed earlier this month, less than two weeks after announcing it would pivot from full-service restaurant to special events. But others, like Vista spots Takosushi or Nonnah’s, closed in surprise moves and cited various reasons.

Drew Martin, director of the University of South Carolina’s School of Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management, says there are many reasons a restaurant might close.

He explains that trying to pinpoint signals of a closure can be difficult, but he pointed to a few potential signs.

Martin explains the restaurant version of the Pareto Principle — the idea that 80 percent of your revenue comes from 20 percent of your customers. In other words, successful restaurants develop loyal customer bases. They help build the business in other ways, acting as a form of free marketing, advertising your business through word of mouth.

The lack of such a following might indicate a restaurant is struggling, Martin speculates.

“If you don’t have a loyal customer base that’s a bad sign,” he suggests. “It’s more expensive to go out and find new customers than it is to keep consistent ones.”

Martin also points to regular employee turnover as a warning sign.

“When you do that, you’ve got disgruntled employees, training costs, lower productivity of new workers. It’s a death spiral,” he states, highlighting the particular difficulty for fast-food restaurants in this regard.

Martin moved to Columbia three years ago and says he noticed a restaurant boom at the time. He hasn’t been surprised to see some closures in the market, and says that a number of problems can contribute.

Some aren’t discernible to the regular customer — Martin names issues like location and parking issues as examples.

“There’s been more opening. Not everybody is going to be successful,” Martin says. “The wheat was separated from the chaff.”

Michelle Wang, owner of Miyo’s and other M-brand pan-asian restaurants in the Columbia area, agrees with Martin’s summation of the Midlands’ recent restaurant growth. She says that the market is a steady one, attracting many restaurants.

“The market will weed out,” Wang posits.

Wang has closed several of her outposts over the years. At one point, she operated 10 concurrently, but has since scaled back to five. Often, Wang suggests, the signs of a restaurant closing aren’t outward-facing. Instead, they’re machinations that occur behind the scenes.

She lists three main elements that contribute to a restaurant’s closure. The owner/operator’s plans, the customer’s response and third-party issues, like problems with leases or building issues.

But Wang says that obvious signs still exist, pointing to poor food and service quality or an absent owner, but adds that if a well-run business is on the verge of closing those won’t be seen.

“Good operators will operate it nicely until the end,” she concludes.