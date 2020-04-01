How to make restaurant leftovers go the distance during the coronavirus slowdown

More than ever, individuals and families are spending time thinking about what they need to do to get to the next day as far as food.

With stores struggling to keep certain items in stock and restaurants facing challenges to stay open with the rules of the game changing almost daily, we have more uncertainty in our day-to-day lives than ever before. Unlike hurricanes or other major weather events, which have somewhat predictable timelines we can expect to recover from, every scrap of food we eat is becoming more and more important as everyone bunkers down and tries to be as economical as possible.

Part of this means we have to really start thinking about ways we can be efficient in the kitchen, reducing food waste as much as possible to make sure we eat every morsel of food and stretch meals a little further to reduce trips to the store and amplify social distancing to the best of our ability.

Leftovers have always occupied a strange territory for the average eater. We typically have no problem transforming roast chicken or various proteins we cook at home into different meals throughout the week, but for some reason, we often take for granted the bits and pieces we have left when eating or taking out.

Fortunately, there are a lot of strategies that can play into recycling restaurant leftovers, even the most ridiculous parts of it.

Recently, I picked up some takeout from Kao Thai in the Vista. I got an order of the delicious roti with curry, some of the soft and luxurious shrimp shumai, and a big order of the fragrant eggplant tofu basil stir-fry. While my partner and I ate most of the meal, some components of each were left over, and ended up playing a role in not just one, but three meals down the line.

The sauce that comes with the roti is incredibly delicious — a yellow curry, it’s boldly savory and slightly sweet, making it perfect to use in a stir-fry, for chicken or tofu in particular, with a few crunchy vegetables to round it out. Even if it isn’t as saucy as a typical curry with the amount leftover, this particular sauce was so rich and flavorful that it didn’t take much to make a few ingredients really delicious.

The basil eggplant tofu was absolutely filled to the brim with different vegetables and a generous amount of tofu. Even after splitting the meal with my partner, we had enough leftover for an easy third meal, albeit with no rice. When you have something so well-rounded as this dish, just adding something like a simple carb really works well. The next day, I was able to take a package of ramen noodles to boil and drain, tossing it all with leftovers to make a really fine lunch that felt different enough from the last day to be interesting.

Yes, we absolutely crushed the shrimp shumai — what monsters would leave leftover shumai? But what remained was a small container of this tangy, umami-filled mustard/soy sauce mayo that came with the shumai. Folded into eggs the next day and spread on the breakfast sandwich, it provided a really big pop of flavor that made a typical meal a little more exciting than the normal.

Still, sometimes you find yourself in the opposite situation. Sometimes you end up with a huge pile of leftover carbs, like rice from a Chinese takeout restaurant or an overwhelming amount of french fries from your favorite burger joint. These often go by the wayside after a meal, but in actuality are gold mines for the day after.

Leftover fried rice can easily be bulked up with produce like peas, diced carrots or greens. Fried rice also takes to heating in a hot, dry pan really well as most are a bit on the oily side. This gives you a chance to cook out some of the oil that sometimes feels heavy on day two, and, best of all, lets you crisp some bits in the pan and get a few crackling bites, which, for me, make a truly perfect fried rice.

French fries seem like a weird thing to pack and take home, but there are dishes that people have created that perfectly handle this situation. One of my favorites is lomo saltado, a Peruvian stir-fry beef dish with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and, of course, french fries. The potatoes do get soft, but mesh perfectly with the firm beef and crispy vegetables.

If you are feeling less ambitious, they are also amazing in the morning with eggs for a breakfast taco or burrito. Peeling and prepping potatoes can feel like a chore in the morning. Leftover french fries solve that problem, offering a fun, albeit untraditional twist to a popular morning staple.

There’s a broad spectrum of things you can do with leftover food. And there’s no better time than now, when we’re spending more time at home, to take risks and make mistakes. Sometimes a few accidents can lead to some transformative ideas.