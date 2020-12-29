How latest round of federal COVID-19 stimulus might impact SC’s restaurant industry

Some say the federal government’s $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill could provide a bridge for the hospitality industry to persevere through the winter. Others aren’t so certain it will be enough to see businesses through until vaccines can quell the coronavirus’ spread.

The spending, which President Donald Trump signed Dec. 27, reinstates several programs from Congress' prior aid packages, including a modified Paycheck Protection Program — which provides $284 billion in forgivable loans to qualifying businesses — and additional unemployment benefits.

Those could be a godsend in the Palmetto State.

In South Carolina, no industry has been hit harder than the hospitality and leisure sector in terms of employment, according to Joseph C. Von Nessen, a research economist at University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business.

The industry’s active workforce has diminished by roughly 15 percent, while most others have rebounded to be within 1 percent of their pre-pandemic employment figures, he explained.

“In South Carolina, when we’re talking about economic recovery in 2021, we’re really talking about hospitality,” Von Nessen said. “So this package, while not specifically geared toward that sector, will in effect disproportionately help that industry because they're the ones most affected by the need to social distance.”

The stimulus package revamps some of the programs to provide more help. For example, the previous PPP program allowed restaurants to borrow up to 2.5 times their payroll cost, with the loans becoming grants if the money's spent correctly. The latest version of the program bumps that aid to 3.5 times payroll expenses.

Not everything went up, however. Unemployment enhancements are $300 weekly, on top of the state's maximum benefit of $326. But that's half of the $600 that Congress tacked onto the state's weekly benefits through July.

Individual stimulus checks are currently pegged for $600 for anyone making up to $75,000 a year, or $1,200 for couples earning up to $150,000. That's half of the $1,200 per person sent under the federal CARES law passed in March.

Those three items stand out to Von Nessen as the top programs for the hospitality industry.

“All three are important, especially when you look at the unemployment and PPP dollars to small businesses,” he explained. “I think this is a necessary bridge to get us where we are today and, essentially the spring, which is when we anticipate the vaccine will be routinely distributed and begins to restore consumer confidence.”

Once the general public is vaccinated, the economy is expected to rebound well, he said.

He highlighted the leisure and hospitality industry as particularly apt for a comeback during tourism season, with potential for strong customer activity in the spring of 2021 and the second half of the year.

The National Restaurant Association, perhaps the country’s top restaurant trade organization and lobbying group, also gave mild praise to the spending package, which ties $900 billion in COVID-19 aid to a $1.4 trillion bill that keeps the federal government running through September.

The group’s state chapter, the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, followed suit.

“This bill will help provide our industry with much needed capital that will create more time for us to work with Congress to create the additional programs to save our beloved industry,” John Durst, the state organization's president and CEO, said in a released statement.

The state restaurant group also pointed out other help in the measures, such as improved access to the forgivable loans and enhanced tax credits.

A tax deduction pushed by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is meant to encourage more dining, by allowing companies to deduct the full cost of business meals off their federal taxes, instead of half.

While Durst, along with Von Nessen and the National Restaurant Association, took a positive stance on the legislation, not all shared that rosy outlook.

The deal may not be enough in the short or long term for the ailing industry, said professor Drew Martin, director of the University of South Carolina’s School of Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management.

“I think we’re in trouble to be honest. This is not going to fix the problem. It props us for a couple of months at the best,” he posited.

His pessimism stemmed as much from politics as what's in the latest bill. He worried another stimulus package could take too long to come along and that the ongoing presidential transition will stall further progress.

Still, the legislation will help some restaurants tread water throughout its roughly three-month lifespan, Martin added. But he doesn’t believe the legislation will grow confidence among consumers or, in his mind, restore employment.

“Unless restaurants are able to change their business models to fit the circumstances, they’re going to sink,” he said.

The Independent Restaurant Coalition, a trade group formed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, criticized the deal in a Dec. 20 statement.

The group has long pushed for the RESTAURANTS Act, a proposed $120 billion direct fund for the restaurant industry. The current legislation doesn’t incorporate this idea or any other funding specifically targeted at the industry.

“This bill falls woefully short of giving 11 million independent restaurant workers the job security they need before the holidays,” the Independent Restaurant Coalition said in a statement attributed to the entire group.

Like the National Restaurant Association, the trade group described the bill as a stopgap until legislation better tailored to the industry’s needs can be passed.

"The small changes to PPP funding for independent restaurants will buy time for Congress to negotiate a more robust plan,” the statement postulated. “But make no mistake: Independent restaurants and bars will continue to close without additional relief this winter, leaving millions more out of work.”