Hourly options for where to eat late night in Columbia

You’ve had your third or fourth Miller High Life in a row, maybe taken a shot as well. The alcohol’s effects are taking hold and your brain has only one thing on its mind: food.

But in Columbia’s dining scene, many of the standout food options are relative early birds.

Yet, with a closer look, there’s standout grub available regardless of the time of day — provided you’re willing to sacrifice any ideas of “healthy.”

To assist you in your tipsy edible pursuits or late night cravings, Free Times has broken down some great places to get a late bite in Columbia by the hour. These options are almost exclusively based around the city center. The further away you get, the more sparse things become. The times listed are based around weekend hours.

As Columbia eateries continue to have somewhat variable hours as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, confirming kitchen hours is encouraged. And some typical standout offerings have yet to reinstitute late-night service.

Those include restaurants like Menkoi Ramen House, which used to be open until the latest hours, but is currently sticking to a 10:30 p.m. weekend close time.

10 p.m. — Goats or Granby Grill

Upscale restaurants in the Columbia area are either closed or beginning to close at this point of the night, but for many, the night is still young.

In Five Points, Goat’s is a bar and restaurant with a low-key, lush vibe. Owner Olando “Opie” Patterson often handles the cooking himself and has earned the cocktail spot some kudos for its grub. The menu served here is somewhere in between upscale and not, with options that range from baked quail, a black bean burger or a pan-seared duck breast. Treat yourself and get another drink from their extensive cocktail menu while you’re at it.

Perhaps, you’re looking for something a bit more down to earth. Look no further than Granby Grill, nestled in a restaurant space on the ground level of the Olympia Mills student housing development. Owner Kipp Shives has made it an eclectic spot, with pinball, live music and other events regularly occurring.

Shives wanted to make it a greasy spoon, and his menu reflects that. Drown yourself in burgers, cheesesteaks, po-boys or entrees like the Truck Stop Steak and Eggs. There’s a decent vegetarian section as well, with tofu sandwich options and Beyond Burgers.

11 p.m. — The Whig or Bang Back Pinball Lounge

There are some spots in Columbia that have been written about repeatedly and glowingly. The Whig is perhaps at the forefront of that group, and there’s good reason. The beer list is extensive and well-curated. The staff is speedy despite the large crowds. The ambiance is one of a kind and the kitchen puts out some of the best bar grub in town.

There’s the iconic Whig Chicken Sandwich and the Whig Burger, but there’s plenty more, too. Like the Veg-Fil-A, a vegan seitan sandwich that is tasty regardless of dietary choice.

Meanwhile, if you’re over in Five Points, the relatively young Bang Back Pinball Lounge is serving an eclectic bunch of food late into the night. Owner Fred Richardson calls his kitchen the Funky Fresh Food Truck, and it serves options like Bao Buns, Samosas, Fried Green Tomatoes and four different tacos. The entire menu runs under $10, too.

12 a.m. — Transmission Arcade

Smoked glory persists even in the first hours of the new day. Take your weary, yet energetic body to Main Street’s Transmission Arcade. Buy the legendary smoked chicken wings, perhaps get another drink and start the new day in bliss. If you’re not feeling wings, or the current wing shortage happens to nix their availability, there’s plenty of other offerings.

One not to be slept on is Transmission’s black beans. Yeah, it’s just a cup of black beans, but they’re saucy, flavorful and a little spicy. Plus they’re healthy and protein packed, pure fuel to keep your night going.

1 a.m. — Slutty Chicken or Bar None

It’s 1 a.m. and more and more of the city is calling it quits. The only choice you can make is to head to Five Points and enter the collegiate fray. The bad news with this move is you might not fit in with the crowd. The good news is it offers some of the best late-late night food options in town.

On the same block rest Slutty Chicken and Bar None. The first is a promiscuously named grilled chicken kebab stand. It’s a straightforward meal of hunks of chicken served with your choice of sauce. At this time of night, it’s hard to beat that kind of meal.

A short jaunt away is Bar None, the city’s signature service industry haunt. It’s known for its late late night hours, which accommodate the other restaurant workers’ shifts, and has a solid bar menu. A common refrain here is that its options — a barbecue sandwich or even it’s chicken tenders — have no business being as good as they are.

2 a.m. — Beezer’s Gourmet Sandwich Shop

Looking for a decidedly local spot in the wee hours? Look no further than Beezer’s. It’s beloved by many and emulates what’s worked for a handful of other delis in the Columbia area. It combines subs, salads and a devout appreciation for Gamecock sports.

At this hour, there are few other meals in town that can pack the punch of a freshly made sub. It’s handheld, it's filled with protein and (some) veggies, and it doesn’t break the bank. Beezer’s has most whatever you could want for this combination, with roast beef, chicken, ham and other cold cuts to shove in between a roll.

Treat yourself to Beezer’s giant chocolate chip cookie, too. You’ve earned it at this hour.

3 a.m. — Cook Out

We move back to Five Points or a trip to Cook Out, the widespread chain that serves up a dizzyingly large menu. To keep it simple, just focus on the Trays, where you can get a main (mostly burgers and sandwiches), with some mind-boggling sides (quesadilla anyone?). The combinations are certain to have something for most anyone, though I’m partial to their chili dog and some fries.

There are other Cook Outs in town, but the Five Points location stays open the latest, and waiting outside the order window with a gaggle of diverse patrons is a wonderful way to finish off your night.

4 a.m. — Waffle House

But perhaps you’re staying out even later. If so, there’s only one spot left to look to and it’s the most obvious pick on this list. The famous Sweet Cream Waffles are a thin, sweet delight. But there’s oodles to pick from here: egg scramble bowls, bacon and a lot more. The typically energetic late-night atmosphere and the reliably patient staff round out this perennial option.

5 a.m. — Home

Seriously, go home and get some rest.