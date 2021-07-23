Head chef of Columbia fine dining spot Saluda's leaving to start his own restaurant

Saluda’s head chef is leaving at the end of the month to pursue opening his own restaurant. It leaves a vacancy at the top of one of Columbia's highest-end kitchens.

Chef Josh Rogerson has been at Saluda’s for almost eight years, serving as executive chef for five years, and is planning on opening an “elevated bar food” restaurant with two of his co-workers, hoping to open by the end of 2022’s first quarter. Saluda’s owner Steve Cook said his Five Points restaurant is in the process of hiring a replacement, but declined to give specific details.

“It’s very bittersweet. Obviously I’m super excited about doing this, also mildly terrified,” Rogerson said in an interview with Free Times. “We’re ready to try and do our own thing. Let somebody else blossom and flourish. I’ve loved my time here, I have nothing bad to say.”

Joining Rogerson in the new restaurant are his co-workers Alex Runyan and Sean Frady. He said they are currently scouting locations and hope to be in Forest Acres, but said they aren’t settled on a name or ready to sign a lease.

He stressed he wants the new restaurant to be a family environment, specifically mentioning meals that are good for children and adults alike, but he plans to retain the fine dining ethos of making things from scratch.

That means Rogerson will be making sausage and grinding meat for burgers in house. He compared the dishes he will serve to Saluda’s relatively modest buffalo fried oyster dish.

“I love eating fine dining most of the time. I don’t love cooking it,” Rogerson said in an interview with Free Times. “We’re going to do elevated … bar and comfort food. I want to do all the stuff I can have fun with and translate my 10 years plus experience of fine dining.”

Rogerson told Cook, Saluda’s owner, in June that he would be leaving at the end of July and formally announced his move on his personal Facebook page on July 21.

In a phone interview, Cook said he was uncertain how the business would shake out for Rogerson. He elaborated that he believed the food will be strong, but noted the other “100 variables” that come with opening a restaurant or business that one needs to navigate.

“I fully expect that Josh has learned a lot,” he said. “I can’t fault (him) for trying to pursue his passions. … I’m happy for him that he’s able to pursue his passion and hopefully it works out for the best.”

Cook recalled that he was uncertain if Rogerson, whom he hired as a young hourly cook, was initially ready to take on the top role at Saluda’s. Over time, though, he learned that Rogerson was strong at understanding what the restaurant's customers want.

“Saluda’s has continued to grow and be a busier restaurant every year,” he said. “It’s a testament to Josh.”

With the forthcoming shift in Saluda's kitchen, Cook said that he expected there to be a natural evolution with whomever takes the new role. He said he expects the chefs to operate within the framework of Saluda’s concept — upscale, special occasion meals — and be creative within that.

Until that person is announced, which Cook said could be in the next few weeks, the restaurant will rely on the current kitchen staff. He gave kudos to Rogerson for assembling a team that executes the menu well.

“I would never say I would rather lose Josh than not, but at the same time it’s nice to have a refreshment and have some new ideas,” Cook concluded.