Head bartender at Vista's Motor Supply Co. Bistro departs

The lead bartender at one of Columbia’s top eating and drinking stops has left.

Motor Supply Co. Bistro’s Jake Smith, who had filled the position for roughly a year and a half, left at the start of the month to prepare for a move out of the city. It’s a notable staffing move, as Motor Supply has had an outsized role in helping usher Columbia toward the ongoing craft cocktailing trend and remains a well-respected cocktail destination.

Motor Supply, which has a snug bar and is known for an oft-changing food menu, is shifting to a “team effort” approach on its bar, said owner Eddie Wales.

The decision closes a phase where the restaurant had back-to-back, well-known bartenders in the city’s culinary scene.

“I’m kind of getting away (from) the individual as much and (that’s) the kind of thing we’ve been doing for 32 years anyway,” Wales said. “We’re looking to keep it a team effort for the time being. We’re not in a hurry to name anybody. We might not even name anybody. We just got a good group of servers and bartenders.”

Wales said they’ve hired a new bartender to fill out the staff, but that person isn’t taking on the top role at this time.

Smith is moving to Boston, where his partner moved recently, and hopes to further grow his bartending brand in the larger market.

Last year, Smith was a regional semifinalist for a bartender of the year competition, and he won Free Times' Best of Columbia for best bartender in its 2021 annual readers' poll.

“I feel like I’ve hit a cap in Columbia for how much I can grow it," he said. "With her being in Boston and me honestly falling in love with the city, it was pretty obvious."

Smith filled the shoes of the former Motor bartender Josh Streetman, who worked at the restaurant for almost a decade. Streetman was regarded as one of the main bartenders in helping propel the city’s drinkers (and other bartenders) toward craft cocktailing in the last decade.

Paired with the opening and fast popularity of Kristian Niemi’s cocktail bar Bourbon on Main Street in 2014, cocktailing has undergone a dramatic increase in popularity in the city over the last decade.

Smith, like Streetman, was known for undergoing heavy preparation work for his drinks — house-made bitters and liqueurs, for instance — and joked he liked to make thing as complicated as possible for himself.

He started at Motor Supply in July 2020, after working at Trenholm Plaza's Tazza Kitchen as its lead bartender.

“It was more short-lived than I had planned originally," Smith said. "I feel like I grew very quickly within that role, I pretty much learned and grew within that short period of time."

Smith said he has hopes he could return to Columbia and open a restaurant in the city at some point, as part of a larger career goal to own three total.