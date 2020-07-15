Hampton Street Vineyard's new owners talk shift to American brasserie, coming to Columbia

The new ownership team behind Hampton Street Vineyard brings bonafide wine expertise and fine dining experience to the restaurant that's operated in the Main Street District, as it's now called, for more than two decades.

It seems fair to say that the trio coming to own a restaurant in Columbia is unexpected.

Chelsea Carrier, Jonathan Lopez and Hernan Martinez, the three co-owners, have worked as beverage directors and general managers in dining destinations like New York City and Chicago, at restaurants that have taken home coveted James Beard Foundation Awards.

Lopez is the only one who has a Columbia connection. He moved from New York after his wife received a job at the University of South Carolina Press, and brought the other two to Columbia when the opportunity arose to buy the downtown restaurant.

“I had wanted to open a restaurant [and] once this opportunity came up I had to call up two of the best professionals I knew in New York,” Lopez tells Free Times in a phone interview with all the co-owners.

Martinez’s and Carrier’s reaction when they saw the restaurant was emphatic, Carrier says.

“[We] looked at each other and said, ‘Wow,’” she shares.

As they learned more about the restaurant, its dedicated customer base and the city, they elected to buy it.

“It really impressed us because we saw a lot of potential. Columbia is a great city and has a lot of things that are here that we really truly enjoy,” Martinez says.

Prior owner Leigh Talmadge, 69, sold the building to the three in a sale that went public in June. He says he was ready to move on from the restaurant business and cites the current pandemic as one of the reasons, in addition to his age.

Talmadge and his partners opened the restaurant in 1995. He hypothesizes that the restaurant survived for so long due to its changing menus — keeping customers curious and the kitchen staff engaged — and an expansive, affordable wine menu.

After almost 25 years in business, he says he thinks the brand will do well under the new ownership.

"They’re three talented young kids," he says. "I think it's going to be a good thing for Hampton Street Vineyard to get new ideas and different foods and [be] looked at it in a different direction."

The new ownership group plans to run the restaurant under the same name and as an American brasserie. They hope to open in August with chef Christopher Holme, a Chapin resident and former sous chef at Slightly North of Broad (or SNOB) in Charleston, heading the kitchen.

Lopez says the building’s architecture — in the French Neapolitan style — inspired the restaurant’s new focus on brasserie cooking. The group shares that the menu is still in the works, but they hope to riff off of classic dishes — like duck a l’orange that has roasted and confited parts — and add local aspects.

But the wine will continue to be the restaurant’s focus, Carrier says. Martinez says that fits into the restaurant’s history and their backgrounds.

“We want to carry on Leigh and his partner’s legacy. We think it's really awesome that there’s this parallel of these three wine lovers coming together,” he elaborates.

And while the group's past ties are to other prominent dining destinations, Martinez says that they hope to become established in Columbia.

“I think for me personally, and for all of us, as well, we’re actually very committed to being in Columbia and being part of the community,” he concludes. “We really want to invest in the community and support it.”