Hammered by COVID-19, new West Columbia restaurant Palate recreates its menu

When conceiving West Columbia’s Palate, chef and co-owner Levi Whitlock planned for it to be trendy and upscale. He's had to change course after COVID-19, shifting the menu away from pricier entrees and adding some more affordable small bites to sustain the restaurant through difficult times.

The new eatery arrived with an interior marked by social media-friendly flare, with furniture that could have been pulled from a Vogue magazine spread and a chic pastel paint scheme. The food initially centered on entrees priced above $20. Spanning pan-Asian flavors and Southern classics, the offerings hopped from ginger-seared ahi to tempura-fried kung pao tofu to lamb chops.

It opened in February, only a month prior to the COVID-19’s spread into South Carolina. It was going well, Whitlock tells Free Times, with the first two weeks of sales beating projections — a win in an area known to balk at higher-priced menus from all but the most established restaurants and chefs.

When the pandemic hit, it transformed the way restaurants operate, but also hit customer’s wallets, Whitlock posits. It was noticeable within the first two weeks when tepid consumer interest slowed the restaurant considerably.

When Palate’s dining room closed, Whitlock and his wife Lindsay, who are currently the sole workers at the restaurant, began offering group neighborhood delivery, curbside pickup for family meals and other to-go-centric options.

“With my culinary background and catering background it was a pretty easy transition, but as far as revenue-wise it was only enough to just cover expenses,” Whitlock shares. “We tried to build a client base but being open for 30 days … we’re not really [there yet].”

In an effort to adapt, Whitlock debuted the restaurant's new, budget-friendly menu on Aug. 27. Out are the upscale entrees, in are a host of a la carte favorites and replacements — chicken nuggets, bao buns, chicken and waffle bites — priced anywhere from $4 to $10.

The new menu provides a host of benefits, beyond the more budget-friendly pricing for customers. It eschews much of the specialty products he brought in for his initial menu and trades them for more common ingredients, albeit ones Whitlock assures are still of high quality.

“We’re just going to keep pumping out good, trendy, quality food and adjust to whatever time is going on. We can definitely still change and adapt,” he posits, mentioning they’ve recently start offering outdoor seating.

It's a far cry from Whitlock’s dream of what Palate would be, but he says it’s non-negotiable in the current restaurant environment.

Indeed, his is far from the only restaurant facing uncertainty. The Independent Restaurant Coalition, a restaurant advocacy group, and the James Beard Foundation conducted a nationwide survey in May and July and found that owners had 66 percent confidence that they would be able to stay open through October.

In a press release announcing that data, the organizations also cited another analysis by a consulting firm that predicted one in three restaurants could close this year.

Whitlock's worked in the industry for 15 years. He says he planned everything “responsibly” and dutifully saved his money to gear up for ownership. But was impossible to predict COVID coming. When asked if the longterm future of his young restaurant is in doubt, he confirms that he is fighting for its existence. He and his wife credit their customers for their longevity so far.

“This is our last hoorah, we're trying our best," Whitlock concludes.