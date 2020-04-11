You are the owner of this article.
Grocer Earth Fare is set to return to Devine Street with new owners

The Earth Fare bankruptcy case is being handled 600 miles from the retailer's corporate office near Asheville, N.C. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

Attention, Earth Fare shoppers: its return to Columbia is on the way.

The new company that has taken over Earth Fare’s brand on Friday told loyal shoppers that it has made a deal to reopen the Devine Street store that was home to the organic grocer for years.

The Asheville-based grocer tumbled into bankruptcy proceedings in February and closed all of its 50 stores. Now a team featuring one of the company’s co-founders, Randy Talley, is bringing the company back as a much smaller entity of about eight locations. The grocer will focus on its core business of organic and natural produce and other foods, Talley has said.

One South Carolina location already had been announced as definitely reopening: in Summerville. The Summerville store is expected to open this summer, the company said, but no date has been announced for Columbia.

The strong support for Earth Fare from Columbia shoppers made it an appealing location for the grocer to revive, CEO Bethany Turon said recently.

