Griffin Chophouse announces another expansion, opening at Chapin country club

Griffin Chophouse is set to expand to Chapin, only weeks after announcing another expansion.

The ownership behind the Lexington-based steakhouse is set to fill the restaurant space and an accompanying market-like, lower level space at the Timberlake Country Club starting on Nov. 1.

The move comes less than a month after the local restaurant group announced plans to open a 2022 location in Columbia. In total, the group will have three locations, the original in Lexington and the forthcoming Columbia and Chapin locations.

“They came to us three or four months ago … asked if there was an interest there,” said Jake Diehl, Griffin Chophouse’s director of operations.

Liz Deese, a leasing agent with Scott Davis Caldwell Banker Commercial who represented Griffin, confirmed the move to Free Times.

The group, led by chef-owner Henry Griffin, will fill the two spaces currently filled by DW’s Lakeside Restaurant and Fusco’s Market. Diehl explained it’s a rather abrupt takeover of the space, as the current tenant is leaving early.

However, it’s a turnkey space, requiring no buildout or other work on their end.

The country club iteration of Griffin Chophouse will offer much of the same menu that the other locations have, but have some exclusives, like a salad or pasta, Diehl explained. The upper-floor restaurant has three different spaces and could seat roughly 150 people throughout it.

The lower level market, which will be named Mulligan’s Pub, will be more “blue-collar” than the steakhouse. It will cater to guests coming off the nearby Lake Murray or golfers, with drinks and retail offerings, while also giving customers hot food options from the upstairs kitchen.

“(The market) was definitely appealing to us,” Diehl said. “A lot of what we do here is blue collar … so we don’t mind doing a lot of that stuff. It’s in our wheelhouse.”

Like at Griffin’s other locations, the restaurant will offer smoked meats and a wide range of steaks. It will also be host to monthly beer, wine or liquor-paired dinners.

The new restaurant fits nicely into the country club as well, said the president of its board Albert Bueno. They recently renovated the clubhouse and have invested in restoring the golf course, he said.

The groups have been actively discussing a partnership in recent months and the deal was officially signed on Oct. 21. Bueno didn't expect there to be any delay in operations, despite the quick turnaround for both parties.

The board president also said the departure between the course and the current tenants was a "mutual" agreement.

"We've done so much to the course," Bueno said. "I think that Griffin Chophouse is the final piece."

Henry Griffin’s Chapin location concludes a somewhat lengthy journey for the chef-owner in the community. In 2019, he had announced plans to open a pizzeria-pub concept in the city. That was nixed, though, when he joined with local restaurant group Happy Fork, which operates Chophouse of Chapin, and they co-opened the first Griffin Chophouse.

The chef and Happy Fork parted way in February, with Griffin retaining ownership of the Griffin Chophouse’s initial location in Lexington. Happy Fork opened Chophouse of Chapin, along with several other concepts, earlier this year.

Earlier in his career, Griffin had been part of the ownership group behind the two Kingsman Restaurants and Ristorante Divino, now known as Di Vino Rosso. He also runs the Royal Butcher in Lexington.