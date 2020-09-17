Grant fund for Black and Indigenous South Carolina hospitality owners announced

Black and Indigenous Columbia hospitality business owners will be eligible for a James Beard Foundation grant fund.

The foundation, which gives out what are maybe the most prestigious awards in the industry, is giving out one-time payments in the form of $15,000 grants, it announced in a press release this week. The organization is giving out the funds across six regions, South Carolina is in region four, along with Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina.

While the specific application details are unannounced, the criteria detailed thus far dictates this: The business must be independently owned with 50 or fewer full- or part-time employees as of Feb. 15 or be a restaurant group that meets the same criteria, and be at least 51 percent owned by Black and/or Indigenous Americans.

The to-be-released application will be announced at a later date, when enough funds have been secured for “one round of funding.” The announced details can be found here.

“The new fund is part of the foundation’s ongoing commitment to continually lift up the Black and Indigenous business owners in its industry, not just in light of the pandemic, but for good,” the organization’s vice president of community, Colleen Vincent, is quoted in the press release.

The organization's website further details that the fund attempts to combat disparities in the industry, citing NPR.

"The gap has been greatest in higher-end and fine-dining restaurants where the white staff members tend to make up the majority of front-of-house (higher-paid) employees, while Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) tend to make up the majority of back-of-house (lower-paid) employees," the website reads. "Furthermore, individuals from these marginalized communities typically have a harder time accessing capital, often resulting in having to “boot strap” a business with personal debt or loans from friends and family."

The fund’s announcement comes during a turbulent time for the Beard Foundation. In August, it cancelled this year’s and next’s awards, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the reason, saying holding them would be inappropriate.

The New York Times later reported that the decision was also influenced by there being zero Black chef winners across the 23 categories. Other award winners faced controversy, as well, either potentially nixing them from eligibility, or, in some cases, stepping out of consideration. The organization’s handling of its award’s process was sharply criticized by the committee that oversees their allocation, the Times would later report this month.

Food coverage site Eater also reported in July that the organization’s employees sent its leadership a letter asking for the organization to diversify across numerous channels.