After a long “Are they? Aren’t they? Are they?” the wine-forward restaurant Cellar on Greene is definitely closed, making way for owner Ricky Mollohan’s latest venture: Fat Beagle Catering.
Housed in the same space as Cellar, Mollohan says it is a continuation of the old restaurant in a lot of ways.
“We’re getting older, and we’re going slow and are grateful for the business we’re getting,” he tells Free Times.
Fat Beagle has already taken on some catering gigs around Columbia but plans to really go full-steam-ahead in mid to late August, including releasing menus that will be doggie-themed — in keeping with the venture’s namesake, Mollohan’s own fat beagle, Reggie. The location will be renovated to become a private meeting and party space, complete with a big-screen TV for presentations or slideshows. The wine shop Mollohan operated as part of Cellar on Greene will remain open.
Mr. Friendly’s, the creative Southern cafe also owned by Mollohan, and sharing the same building as Fat Beagle at 2001 Greene St. in Five Points, is also going through changes, getting an exterior facelift in the form of an expanded outdoor space and bar. The restaurant remains open, but with inside seating only for the time being.