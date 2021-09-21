Ghost kitchens are a popular trend, but aren't prevalent in Columbia yet

Ghost kitchens have exploded throughout the country’s culinary scene in the last year, as people retreated from indoor dining and takeout took on increased prominence.
The restaurant-inside-a-restaurant model is rather aptly named considering its characteristics. A to-go-only menu is offered under a different moniker (usually) and prepared inside another commercial kitchen or restaurant, with customers frequently either picking it up or receiving it through a delivery app like Uber Eats or DoorDash.
In Columbia, though, the restaurant concept has yet to make a large impact. Amid the pandemic, Five Points’ Rooftop Bar launched The Grilled Cheese Depot, but there have been few others on the independent level. In the state’s culinary hotbed of Charleston, popular spots like Dap’s Breakfast and Imbibe launched a deli-like ghost kitchen, celebrity George Lopez has a taco ghost kitchen, and a local chef started a late-night burger concept.
Here, most ghost kitchens are on the corporate side, like Wow Bao, which ships the product to participating restaurants who simply steam the items and cook rice. In an interview with Free Times, CEO Geoff Alexander explained that his Chicago-based company has 11 ghost kitchens, or what they call dark kitchens, operating in the state, with the bulk starting amid the pandemic. Of the 11 in South Carolina, only one operates out of an independent restaurant, with the others based in Ruby Tuesday's locations.
Alexander said his concept has exploded throughout the country during COVID-19 (though he made clear that the ghost kitchen concept was in place before the pandemic became a factor). It now has 430 locations.
He said Wow Bao appealed to many restaurants due to its low investment costs ($1,000 or less typically) and its steady returns. The idea is for the business to make that initial cost back in only a few weeks.
Alexander acknowledged the pandemic helped his company explode in rather quick fashion, but he also pointed to the way that consumer habits have shifted. He used his children and their generation as a specific example of the way mobile app-based is a particularly comfortable model, plus he noted its convenience.
While his company is different from headline-grabbing, chef-driven concepts, he agreed that the ghost kitchen model was a boon for the industry at every level.
“I think it's an unbelievable time in the restaurant industry. Chefs trying new things, collaborations between different cuisines, entrepreneurs,” Alexander said. “Any crisis that happens, it hits the hospitality industry, no matter what it is. One thing about the restaurant industry is that it comes back.”
Frequent Free Times food contributor Mike Dojc tried out the aforementioned Grilled Cheese Depot in Sept. 2020 and gave it a strong review, despite its seeming ease of execution.
“My (grilled cheese) was golden brown and crisp on the outside before yielding to a gooey-good interior packed with smoked gouda, provolone and barbecue chicken. There is bacon tucked in there, too, which is tender and toothsome,” Dojc praised the sandwich. “Greasy and full of carbs, this is some great hangover chow.”
Dojc has since tried Wow Bao, which he had less enthusiastic feedback for due to its price point and his assessment that the bao bun was underwhelming. He noted it's part of a wave of new options that pop up on delivery apps with regularity.
Dojc explained that he quickly perused through one app and found a local gas station that was selling its food options under a new moniker.
“There’s always something that definitely doesn’t exist,” he said.
However, the app-based nature of many of these options can be a downside. Dojc explained that it can be difficult to parse through the handful of delivery apps to find new ghost kitchen options.
Dojc said the ghost kitchen concepts appeal to him in the sense that it's similar to upcycling — using what’s being unused, hopefully in exciting forms. He noted it's particularly exciting in a city like Columbia.
“I definitely want to see more pop up. We’re lacking a lot of food options in Columbia,” Dojc said.
For my part, I tried Wow Bao after hearing about it from a colleague. It was a fairly seamless experience, with the food arriving promptly after being prepared at a nearby Ruby Tuesday’s. I would tend to agree with Dojc’s assessment that the bao was underwhelming. Though we both agreed that the spicy mongolian beef filling option was quite solid.
Ideally, if the ghost kitchen trend continues to keep up, Columbia can hopefully see the independent, mom-and-pop shop side of the concept grow to keep up with the emerging corporate options.