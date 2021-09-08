Gervais Street Bridge Dinner canceled for 2021, to be held October 2022

The upcoming Gervais Street Bridge Dinner fundraiser is canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The dinner event, which spans its titular bridge over the Congaree between West Columbia and the Vista, is a reliably popular ticket on Columbia’s fall event calendar. The organizing group Carolina Together was in its second year of managing the event, after purchasing the rights to it in 2020.

“As we got nearer to the date, we came to the realization that numbers are spiking a lot more,” said Neil Boone, the organization’s communications manager. “Even though it’s outdoors, we just want to keep people safe.”

“We are looking beyond this year at this point,” he added

The move comes as South Carolina has become one of the worst hotspots in the country for COVID-19. On Sept. 8, the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 2,997 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths. The day prior, it announced 3,757 cases and 28 new deaths.

The dinner will be next held in October 2022, Boone said. He underscored the difficulty in making the decision for the organization, but remained optimistic about the group’s outlook. It was easier for the group to cancel the event now, the day tickets were meant to go live, than wait until later.

The event had received approvals from both the West Columbia and Columbia city councils, Boone said.

“It’s a fundraiser at the end of the day, that’s exactly what it's meant to do,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy decision. At the end of the day, we have to weigh (what's) better for the community than us.”

The organization had yet to select the charities that would receive proceeds from the October dinner, but Boone explained they had already started an application process for the 11 eventual selections. Once selected, the group still plans to find ways to highlight them before the next dinner and make them the next dinner’s beneficiaries, he said.

While the event was last held in May and had been planned for October, the plan is to only hold the dinner once a year moving forward, Boone said in a text followup. However, he teased a “new fun event” next May.

The dinner was canceled in 2020, and was held earlier this year after receiving approval from Columbia City Council to use the city's half of the bridge — though the 4-3 vote came amid questions about the event's safety. West Columbia City Council approved use of its side without as much fanfare.

The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner’s cancellation comes after a few other upcoming events in the city either canceled or made significant changes. Last month, the popular Oktoberfest Columbia was canceled and the upcoming Greek Festival went drive-through.

However, a large number remain on the fall calendar. Five Points’ Jerryfest, Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and many others are still planning to go forward.