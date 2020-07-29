Four global ingredients Columbians can find to switch up the quarantine pantry

When quarantine started back in March, it provided a rare opportunity to spend more time in the kitchen than normal, and maybe even tackle a few ambitious projects. As the months have progressed, though, it’s become easy to lose enthusiasm and fall back to staples after so many meals. In this feature, Free Times reached out to four local chefs and international store owners to get a few ideas of global ingredients and recipes that could help bring some new life to the kitchen.

Gochujang (Korea)

The answer came naturally for Frances Lee, owner of the popular vegan stand Gorilla Boost Co. at Soda City, when it came to what Korean ingredient every kitchen could benefit from.

“Gochujang!” she exclaims. “It’s a spicy, sweet, earthy condiment from Korea that plays so well with others. Growing up, I mostly enjoyed it in ssamjang — the sauce that’s smeared inside Korean lettuce wrapped rice and savories — but it can be used to make anything pop.”

Fermentation plays a big role in Korean culture. Kimchi is probably the most well-known fermented product, but gochujang is right up there in significance. Made from dry fermented soybean, rice and red peppers pounded together, it is then left to ferment and develop its deep flavors.

“I love how versatile gochujang is and use it in savory sauces at Gorilla Boost,” Lee says. “You can thin it with vinegar and a touch of sweetener to make a spicy seasoning sauce, make a creamy fusion sauce by blending it with mayo and lemon juice, add a dollop to barbecue sauce and marinades, and one of my recent pandemic faves: making a savory spread by mixing it with mustard.”

The creation of gochujang mustard has been the foundation of one of her favorite meals in recent months: gochujang grilled cheese, a spicy and sweet creation featuring vegan cheese between sourdough that’s been heartily spread with the gochujang mustard mix.

“The sweet spiciness of the gochujang mixes great with the mustard bite and mellows with the creamy melty cheese,” Lee describes. “Delicious comfort in a such a crazy time.”

Spice Blend (India)

Many of us have been there. You’re in the spice aisle of the Indian grocery store for the first time, staring at the endless walls of spices. Viren Patel, owner of Indian Grocery (125 Outlet Pointe Blvd.), acknowledges it can be difficult, but recommends a convenient, easy way to jump into the cuisine at home — spice blends.

“They aren’t just for newcomers to Indian cuisine,” Patel says. “Even in India you can find these various spice blends in homes.”

It not only provides convenience, but often helps cut back on waste. Patel says the last thing he wants customers to do is buy a spice that ends up sitting for years in the pantry. He wants newcomers especially to give new spices a try and believes the blends help encourage that. The packages all provide trusted guides to recipes that otherwise use very humble ingredients like ginger and tomato.

Aside from blends, there are basic spices Patel says can be useful for any household.

“Turmeric is very versatile,” he advises. “You can cook with it, or make a healthy tea in the morning with a little honey, a spoon of turmeric and warm water.”

Aja Panca and Amarillo (Peru)

It’s almost impossible to pinpoint Peruvian food to just one or two sauces, but if there was an ingredient that bridged many of them together, it may be aji panca or aji amarillo, two peppers commonly seen in the cuisine.

“With a burgundy color to [aji panca] once it’s ripe, it isn’t spicy and it’s mainly used in its dry form or also used and sold here in Columbia around groceries as a paste,” says Javier Uriarte, chef and owner of the soon-to-open Ratio restaurant. “It’s great for marinated beef and pork. Gives a good color and fruit forward flavor without the heat.”

Uriarte describes the aji amarillo as a pepper with mild heat and a fruitiness that’s similar to habanero peppers. It is the foundation for salsa criolla, a favorite of his growing up. The aji amarillo is combined with red onion, cilantro, lime juice and vinegar to make a punchy, fresh salsa that works well with just about any grilled meat.

Both peppers can be found in paste form at most grocery stores around the Midlands. The dried versions of each are easily found at local Latin markets.

Palm Oil (Guinea)

“Where do I start!” exclaims Kankou Mimie Holmes, owner of Mimie’s Delect-A-Bowls (1002 Rabbit Run Rd.). Holmes’ masterfully blends West African and Caribbean flavors with her various bowl creations.

First and foremost when it comes to ingredients for Holmes are usually aromatics, specifically green onion, bay leaves and basil.

“We put these in almost all our stews,” Holmes says. “You can do dried green onions and bay leaves but basil is always fresh.”

Like many other cuisines around the world, though, fat helps bring flavors together, and for Holmes that fat of choice is often palm oil.

Red palm oil, the most commonly found one at local stores in town, offers a deep, vibrant color and a vegetal taste that’s a cross between carrot and pumpkin.

Palm oil is featured in one of her favorite Guinean dishes, sauce tomate, a brilliantly fast and flavorful saute that could easily feed a crowd any night of the week.

Recipe for Sauce Tomate

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of oil or palm oil

Favorite meat or fish

3 onions, chopped

1 can of tomato paste

3 large tomatoes, chopped and mashed

Mashed garlic

Bay leaf, green onions and basil

Optional habanero or cayenne peppers

Bouillon or salt for seasoning

Sauté the meat with onions and garlic, then add tomatoes, bay leaves and green onions. Add salt or bouillon and let it simmer until the sauce thickens. Add basil. Serve with rice or couscous.