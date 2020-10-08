Forthcoming Columbia coffee shop focused on women

Three years ago, Brittany Koester’s mother died from cancer. It prompted a pivotal life change.

Then working an office job for an economic development nonprofit, Koester realized that she’d rather pursue something more fulfilling. She turned to her favorite part of the day — drinking coffee.

“I kind of ran with the idea of a mobile coffee shop,” she said. “I knew nothing about coffee. I never worked in a coffee shop.”

With a dose of coffee education from Indah Coffee owner Nick Hauser, Koester launched 72 Co., a mobile coffee and cocktail vendor that primarily services events like weddings. On Oct. 7, she announced through social media that she was launching Azalea Coffee Bar in the undetermined future.

Azalea, referencing the native South Carolina flower bush that grows rampantly in her hometown of Summerville and in Columbia, will be completely female-focused. Koester plans to only source from female coffee farmers, design a feminine-friendly-and-accessible shop and even crowdfund some of the startup funds through a women-entrepreneur-focused website, IFundWomen.com.

When opened, the shop will likely be the only coffee shop in Columbia that was created specifically with femininity in mind. She emphasized that many of her favorite shops in the area — she names Loveland, Indah and Curiosity — are great coffee shops, but she wanted to create a space that filled this niche.

“We have a ton of women in Columbia, we all want to support each other. I think having women in business, it brings a different vibe to the industry (that) we’re lacking,” Koester explained. “Nothing against men, I love those coffee shops. I think we can all benefit when we have women in leadership roles. It’s super important for me to work with other women-owned businesses and minority-owned businesses.”

Koester hopes the coffee shop will offer baked goods from Silver Spoon Bakery, another woman-owned business, and feature photos of the farmers whose coffee it serves. Depending on the location, she may serve wine and beer.

Currently, she’s looked along Devine Street and in Forest Acres for potential locations. She feels that Forest Acres is in need of a local coffee shop and it would suit alcoholic beverages well, too. Her prior interest in a location at the corner of Bull Street and Taylor Street is likely nixed due to the difficulty of meeting parking requirements.

Koester is in no rush to open the doors, though.

“I want to organically create this place, I don’t want it to be forced, we really want it to be a good fit,” she asserted.

Koester’s plan to partially crowdfund the location stems from the desire to build community investment there.

“I think that it’s always great when you can have support from your community and to really feel like, ‘I’m involved in this space that I'm going to frequent,’” she elaborated.

Koester plans to release more details and info on further crowdfunding soon.