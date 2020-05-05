Former Hendrix chef stakes out on his own in Northeast Columbia

Javier Uriarte brushes away talk that leaving his role as executive chef at Main Street’s Hendrix was too risky as he discusses starting his own restaurant.

“To me, it’s not a risk but more of an opportunity,” he tells Free Times. “ I feel capable enough of opening my own place and running my own place and not have to worry about risk. You have to take risks in life to be successful.”

Uriarte is planning a new upscale restaurant named Ratio in Northeast Columbia that focuses on tapas and brings a “downtown” atmosphere to the cozy, roughly 40-seat space. He plans on bringing fare similar to what he made at Hendrix, meaning Southern comfort food with Peruvian influences throughout.

Though he isn’t sure yet what the opening menu might actually look like yet. He has a notebook of half-baked ideas — some are just single word of inspiration at this point — that he plans on converting into Ratio’s menu.

“I’m going to focus it a lot on just local ingredients and stay true to the Midlands and Southern food and also tweak it a little bit,” Uriarte shares.

He is renovating the building, which currently houses Veranda Grill, to have a smaller bar and a glass opening to see inside the kitchen. He also is planning on putting in new tables, chairs and art in an effort to make it more “modern and sleek.” The idea is to have an upscale, yet still casual vibe.

Uriarte is bringing along some of his kitchen staff from Hendrix to his new restaurant, which will have a smaller kitchen and staff than the Main Street hot spot.

The name Ratio stems from his desire to achieve the perfect balance between the kitchen’s output and the front-of-house staff's service — saying that “there’s a perfect ratio to make someone happy.”

Prior to Ratio, Uriarte headed Hendrix’s kitchen for more than a year and spent time at Motor Supply Co. Bistro as a sous chef. Hendrix co-owner Jon Sears says he expects Uriarte to flourish.

“I think he’ll do fantastic. … I think he’ll bring a brand new kind of vibe to the Northeast,” Sears posits. “I know we don’t have a lot of chefs of his calibre up there.”

Hendrix hired Michael Perez, a former Atlanta and Charleston chef, to replace Uriarte.

Leaving Hendrix was unexpected for Uriarte. He knew he wanted to run and own his own spot at some point, though he didn’t think that would come for three or four years. But a group of investors, whom he declined to name, approached him with the opportunity to open the restaurant.

Once he was given the option, he thought it was too good to pass up. Uriarte nods to the learning curve he’ll have with opening a restaurant, but compares it to his past experience at Hendrix.

“There was a lot to deal with. Coming up with your own menu, hiring your own staff,” he elaborates. “There was a lot I hadn’t done … and it's the same feeling now. It's an exciting feeling to be opening a new place and put those ideas that I wish I had done instead and put those things to a new concept to make that work.”

Ratio will be open for four nights a week, and he expects it to be slower-paced in the suburbs than in downtown Columbia. Uriarte says he’s been wondering whether or not it’s the appropriate time to prepare a restaurant for opening with the coronavirus pandemic ongoing.

He points to outdoor seating, stringent kitchen cleaning practices and his rearrangeable dining room as ways he’ll be able to make the restaurant fit current health guidelines.

He hopes to open by the end of July, but says that could get pushed back if necessary to prepare the staff or complete renovations.

“I believe there’s no restaurant like what I’m going to open in Northeast Columbia,” Uriarte concludes.