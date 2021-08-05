Former Columbia restaurant workers say COVID-19 provided opportunity to rethink careers

From 2007 to the final hours of 2020, Andy Haddock oversaw the bar at the West Columbia fine dining restaurant Terra.

He saw the start of the city’s surging interest in craft beer and incorporated it into the restaurant’s offerings, and developed a well-respected cocktail program at a time when far fewer restaurants and bars bothered with that. He also helped curate a portion of the restaurant’s wine offerings.

Haddock created a strong sense of hospitality at the restaurant’s bar. That was bolstered by an “encyclopedic memory” that helped him memorize regulars’ orders, said chef-owner Mike Davis.

Haddock reminisced that once he started at Terra, he “just couldn’t leave” and estimated most people’s tenure at a restaurant is roughly three years — a far cry from his nearly 14.

Near the end of 2020, Haddock began to ponder his lifestyle. Before the pandemic, he had already been forced to take time off due to a foot injury and the month away amid the pandemic gave him ample time to think.

And he decided that he actually could leave. New Year’s Eve was his last day.

Haddock is one of a handful of notable longtime employees that have departed Columbia’s restaurant scene in the last year and change since COVID-19 took hold of the industry. While all that Free Times spoke to had reasons apart from the ongoing pandemic for moving on, the disruption, and the down time to think about what they wanted moving forward, was a factor in every case.

Fellow bartenders Josh Streetman, the former longtime bar manager at the Vista’s Motor Supply Co. Bistro, and The War Mouth’s former bar manager Spencer Robinson no longer work in Columbia, leaving those jobs in July 2020, respectively. Robinson was joined by his partner Jenissa Lohnes, formerly the restaurant’s chef de cuisine, in moving to Richmond, Virginia. Terra’s longtime sous chef Joby Wetzel left his post in June of this year.

“I just think this might be the lasting impact of COVID on restaurants and hospitality in general,” Davis posited. “It just gave people pause to really examine how life was and determine they were getting out of the business to do other things.”

Working as a bartender, Haddock had late hours and seldom had time to spend nights with his young daughter and wife. He’d worked in the industry since he was in high school, and decided it was time to prioritize his family.

Now he works as a sales representative for Advintage Distribution, a wine, beer and liquor distributor that operates in South Carolina. It’s work that is adjacent to the industry he loved and that provides the lifestyle he desired.

“It was a huge part of my life for a long time,” Haddock told Free Times. “I really thought I was going to be a bartender forever. I really did.”

Departures like his have left voids that new workers have filled admirably, but they lack the benefits that come with longevity, Davis explained, adding that these are qualities that many diners appreciate.

He believes that Terra's food and drink quality hasn’t dwindled since Wetzel and Haddock left, but he noted that more amorphous aspects like being familiar and sociable with customers — “just kind of the ‘Cheers’ thought where everybody knows your name” — are still catching up. It’s now a point of focus with his staff.

“I think that’s the biggest thing. Just the comfort level with guests, my staff has definitely turned over more since the beginning of 2020 than it has before that,” Davis said. “I talked with people often who come in to Terra and they’re like, ‘I don’t hardly know anybody.’”

Robinson said the pandemic had little impact on his decision to leave The War Mouth, apart from timing. Both he and Lohnes desired a change and to find personal growth, he explained, and the pandemic provided the opportunity to seek that out.

“I think for us we kind of had our timeline … COVID just cemented it,” he said.

Departures like Robinson’s are further complicated for the restaurants trying to replace them by an ongoing labor crisis in the industry. Far from just working to retain and, in some cases, replace notable names, the city’s restaurants are struggling to maintain a staff and keep service consistent.

The Post and Courier reported in May on a Florida Atlantic University study that polled restaurant employees. It found that one third of hospitality workers were seeking jobs outside of the industry.

The issue has become a contentious one, with many saying the industry’s poor working conditions — pay and work-life balance in particular — are partially to blame.

Others, like South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, suggested expanded unemployment benefits were incentivizing many to refrain from returning to work.

That latter point, though, has yet to be proven out, despite McMaster’s move at the end of June that nixed the state’s participation in federal unemployment benefits. University of South Carolina economist Joey Von Nessen suggested it could be up to 60 days before we begin to see the impact of that move.

Robinson believes the working conditions were a large root cause to workers leaving the industry, saying it is an issue in his new city of Richmond as well.

“I think there’s definitely a broad spectrum of accountability that’s happening, which will be a painful process for a lot of businesses and a lot of people,” he said. “In order to be competitive, people are looking to have to raise what they’re paying people. … COVID (showed) how fragile the industry was or how brutal, and in some ways, how unforgiving it can be.”

Motor Supply owner Eddie Wales said he’s seen that situation improve in recent weeks, particularly with front of house staff applications. His restaurant lost bartender Josh Streetman, whom many in the city’s bartending scene credit with launching Columbia's craft cocktail movement, in July 2020.

Streetman left to embark on a biking trip that he had long sought to do, he explained to Free Times. He’s now biked over 5,000 miles and currently works in Maine for retailer L.L. Bean, doing marketing, which he considers a short term prospect until he moves on to his next endeavor. He plans to complete an unfinished college degree, but is uncertain what his future holds after that.

Streetman said a return to hospitality could be possible, but wasn’t certain what capacity.

He also acknowledged the issues with compensation, particularly with stark contrasts between “good days and bad days” in pay, depending on how service goes and how that impacts tips.

“When you have a downturn in business it definitely shows the chinks in the armor,” Streetman observed.

But like the others, he said his decision to leave was more about the pandemic giving him time to reflect, an effect he believes is likely widespread.

“For me, just the pandemic was a slowdown time,” Streetman reflected. “Whenever you get passionate about one thing it will go to the detriment of a few others. That’s just the way life works.

“If you’re doing it well, you’re going all in on it.”

Wales emphasized that Streetman’s departure wasn’t related to COVID-19’s impact on the restaurant, but he believes the pandemic’s toll on the industry could be a deterrent for some to return or get started in it. He suggested that was particularly true with the current staffing shortage.

The Vista upscale restaurant has gotten good feedback with Streetman’s replacement, Jake Smith, who’s continued to build on the program’s creative identity. Wales suggested that the city’s scene rebounded well in replacing its big-name talents, providing an opportunity for workers like Smith to enter the limelight.

“Talent leaves and new people come,” he said. “I don’t think Columbia is any less talented today than it was two years (ago). In this business you always have to progress and train and bring new people in.”