Following COVID-19 layoff, Cathy Cosby found a home with refined bar food at Random Tap

Cathy Cosby was among the countless people who lost their job at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former head chef at the now-closed Northeast Columbia restaurant Veranda Grill, since replaced by Peruvian tapas restaurant Ratio, had reached what she thought was a career apex. She felt like her opportunity to find another post of a similar caliber was gone.

“It was a tough time, I was used to working so many hours a week and being busy,” Cosby, 43, told Free Times. “All of a sudden I found myself at home with nothing to do with no job. … My mind wouldn’t stop.”

She spent time making truffles for neighbors and friends in a short-lived, fittingly named venture, Calamity Confections. In some of the boxes she scrawled “THANK YOU!” onto the base in pen. It was a reprieve during a draining period.

But Cosby's next opportunity was just around the corner.

John Kapp, a friend and former coworker at Veranda Grill, learned of an opening at the bottle shop/restaurant Random Tap and urged her to explore it.

The business was in a period of transition, with its head chef recently departed and the two owners, John and Kimberly Gagliardi, handling cooking. When Cosby arrived for an interview in March 2020, she stressed that she was ready to help them — job or not — get through this period free of charge.

“She came in and helped us with the kitchen and the menu and giving us tips," Kimberly recalled. "It was extremely out of the goodness of her heart and instrumental."

Since then, Cosby has started full time at Random Tap, heading up a kitchen that has shifted from typical pub grub to more upscale fare that would fit in well at trendy breweries that feature end versions of bar food.

The impact was immediate, the Gagliardi’s said, with food sales that made up 15 to 20 percent of revenue prior to her tenure now roughly doubling that figure.

While her newest restaurant home isn’t the upscale joint Veranda was, they have adapted to each other well, with Random Tap shifting their marketing to play up Cosby's “Casually Sophisticated” menu.

“I fell in love with the place and the people and things started in motion,” Cosby shared. “It felt like I was home and we started talking about a position and this place really saved my sanity during the pandemic.”

Cosby's most recent transition was far from the first twist on her winding path.

She grew up in New Jersey and battled heroin addiction in her youth, at one point ending up homeless. In an effort to get clean, she moved in with her father to South Carolina, living in Yemassee, a small town in the Lowcountry with a population that hovered around 1,000.

Cosby described it as the perfect place to get a handle on her addiction and get her life on track. It was in Yemassee that he worked her first kitchen job at a hunter-focused breakfast and lunch restaurant called the Sportsman.

She cooked the type of fare one might expect: homemade biscuits, sausage gravy, chicken livers, grits. Cosby loved it.

“I remember the smiles, the happy faces, the guys going out on cold mornings and being so happy with a cup of coffee and a warm biscuit sandwich. It really was a connection between the food and the customer and the people,” Cosby remembered.

Her family later moved to Charleston in 1997 where Cosby worked in spots like Cafe Brio, learning how to make upscale Southern fare with which she was unexperienced, like shrimp, okra and oysters. She described it as getting a "taste of fine dining and what Lowcountry Southern fare was all about."

In 2014, Cosby competed and filmed in an episode of the Food Network cooking competition "Chopped," that aired the following year. She didn't win on the fried-food-focused episode, losing out after the entree round.

Her dishes underscored her job then as a cook at Montreux Bar & Grill in Charleston and provided some foreshadowing of her current work at Random Tap. Both of her offerings — a nacho dish with taro root sour cream, a pepper steak sandwich with a tomato-apple chutney — were refined bar food options.

"Fifteen years ago I wouldn't be able to do this," she said in her exit interview on the episode. "I'm still a winner."

She also toiled on the corporate side for Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., which she was not too fond of, before moving to Columbia in 2015.

Cosby helped open Twisted Spur Brewing's 2016 debut in the Vista, heading up the kitchen for a year before moving on to cooking at the University of South Carolina’s Greek Village for the Delta Zeta house and its roughly 200 members.

In 2017, she was onto another new venture, this time at the neighborhood joint Stonefire American Grill in Northeast Columbia. The restaurant was successful, but the owners desired to fill an empty niche in that part of town, which had little in the way of upscale steakhouses. Thus, the business transitioned to become Veranda Grill in 2019.

“It was a scary move," Cosby recalled, "because people were comfortable with Stoneware American Grill and I wasn’t sure folks would be accepting of this new image, this new kind of top tier restaurant for this area."

There, she worked with her friend John Kapp, the restaurant’s general manager. Kapp described the restaurant as exciting and that it felt like starting something from scratch.

“That’s where I became very impressed with Catherine, we got to mess around in the kitchen. She’s got one of those dynamic chef personalities that are hard to find, not only can she throw down in the kitchen, but she’s a lot of fun,” Kapp said.

When the pandemic shut the restaurant down, there was uncertainty over its future. Cosby gave to-go options a shot, but soon the owners announced that the experiment was over — as was the restaurant. The closure mirrored numerous in the hospitality sector, which was among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

“It was not really an easy time for anybody, a lot of our friends as well. It was just a rough time in general,” Kapp shared.

Cosby is a Trident Technical College graduate with a degree in art history and a minor in studio art and describes cooking as her artistic medium. She plans dishes visually first — beginning with color — before finishing them. At times, she's used paintings, from the likes of as Van Gogh and Wassily Kandinsky, as inspiration.

“I feel like bar food can be all yellow, its all fried, all crispy with a dip, and I want my food to have different textures, and different feels,” she shared.

She believes this is evident in her current menu, her third since starting there. Options like Mozzarella Salad — featuring the white cheese, with red cherry tomatoes, greens and a dark balsamic dressing — represent that effort, she said. Other items, like a poke salad or banh mi (neither extremely adventurous but certainly out of place at a place like Random Tap) hint at the effect she’s had as well.

Kapp, who had a stint bartending at Random Tap as well, believes her current employer was a strong fit for her skillset towards upscale pub food.

"I think she’s actually at a better spot now, and realized that kind of slowly, having a little more control and creativity," he suggested. "You just don’t see things like that a lot in Columbia, it's either burger and fries spots or fine dining."

Owners John and Kimberly Gagliardi said the former menu was littered with fried things and the occasional special, but it lacked consistency. That’s been one of the highlights with her tenure, they asserted

“We’re probably using 30 percent of (the menu) we were doing before," John said. "I think our first menu had six to eight items but now it's over 20. She has really increased the selection.”

Now, they plan to utilize her cooking skills in a more refined way: ticketed beer and wine dinners that will harken closer to fine-dining style dishes.

Cosby said every new menu at Random Tap is a step toward where she eventually wants to get, each one slightly more adventurous than the last, letting patrons get used to her style as she goes along. It's part of her intentional effort to make everything approachable to a bar crowd.

Cosby feels she’s found a new long-term position.

“I’m content because I have a blank canvas before me," she concluded, reflecting on on how Random Tap feels like a long-term home. "The owners and I have discussed that the opportunities are endless."