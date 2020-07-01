Five Points' The Cotton Gin aims to improve the space, grab an older crowd

“If you graduated high school after 2017 don’t even try to get into Cotton Gin,” reads a June 24 tweet from the Five Points bar's Twitter account.

That message came two days after the bar tweeted that it had made big changes. A day later it teased that it would begin offering "a premium customer service experience," focusing on serving junior- and senior-year students, University of South Carolina alumni and young professionals.

“If you are not one of those things Cotton Gin will not be the bar for you,” the latter tweet concluded.

The social media approach comes from new management, owner Jon Sears confirms to Free Times. Sears says that The Cotton Gin was undergoing several renovations ahead of its July 30 reopening, and, as new manager Thomas Dugas alludes to on Twitter, the intent is to instill a more upscale vibe to the bar.

“[We’re] just trying to make it look more like a Charleston bar and upping the ante a little bit,” Sears elaborates. “Definitely trying to go a little higher-end on the cocktail program and definitely have higher prices.”

Dugas cements the effort in another tweet that announced the list of new drinks and shots with the message, "You are better than a Kamikaze."

The bar is typically closed in the summer due to it being slower, and they’re using that time to update the space. Per Sears, the bar is improving things like the greenery, putting benches in the Cotton Gin’s back bar, and adding murals of famous '20s musicians. The idea is to lean further into a Roaring ‘20s-themed environment, he says.

The bar also released a new food menu with three sections — "Sandwiches," "South of the Border" and "Other Great Options." The sandwiches are the most numerous of the bunch, with things like a panini (no ingredients specified) and a meatball sub. South of the Border has options like enchiladas and quesadillas, while "Other Great Options" includes brats and individual waffles.

“We’re going to take the time to do something positive and improve the space,” Sears says.

Cotton Gin has had one notable problem in recent history — a 2019 incident where a man shot an employee and another patron, both in the leg with a single shot — but also has its fair share of supporters. In 2018, it was earned an Honorable Mention for Best Dance Club in the Free Times' Best Of Columbia readers poll.

Per The Post and Courier, that shooting came a month after a University of South Carolina was kidnapped and killed. That helped, in part, fuel anew the perception that Five Points was a dangerous part of the city, despite statistics showing crime has fallen in the area, per data Free Times reported in 2018.

That's helped fuel a war against the neighborhood's late-night bar culture. Led by Sen. Dick Harpootlian, residents have challenged several liquor license renewals in the district. In many cases, they've either won in court or led bars to not even bother seeking to renew their licenses.

However, Sears says perceptions and outside influences have nothing to do with the bar’s pivot. He posits that they feel they have an opportunity to create a unique environment unlike other places in the city — mentioning the bar's two levels and large size.

Sears says they can capture a slightly older demographic with the shift, similar to what he does with his nearby bars Jake’s and The Bird Dog.

“The crowd is out there, you just need to cater to them,” he says. “When you’re going after a younger crowd … there’s usually more issues. Just more shenanigans.”

As for Dugas’s Twitter presence — he has pushed back on the bar’s naysayers with a slew of gifs and comebacks — Sears chalks it up to excitement.

In one such instance, Dugas replied to someone who balked at the Cotton Gin being taken seriously as an adult bar, telling the commenter sarcastically that “none of his 24 followers will want to come to Cotton Gin.”

Sears doesn’t want Dugas causing controversy, but, he reasons, it's helping the bar gain some attention.

“I think he’s, you know, trying to stoke the fire a bit," the owner concludes. "Seems like he’s doing a good job if you’re calling me."