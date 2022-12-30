With the closure of Swamp Cabbage, Columbia brewers react to changing beer scene

When Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company opened in 2014, Columbia's brewing scene looked much different.

The handful of breweries were grungy, authentic and old school. Modern taprooms with live music and weekly trivia were still on the horizon for the city. At the time, Conquest Brewing Company sat just outside of Williams-Brice Stadium and River Rat Brewery was new to the scene. The three breweries, River Rat, Conquest and Swamp Cabbage, were all within a mile of the State Fairgrounds and Williams-Brice and were all smaller, locally-owned breweries.

"We didn't really have a lot of breweries so it was really cool to see people breaking ground here in Columbia and that's what Swamp Cabbage did," said Matt Rodgers, owner of Hazelwood Brewing Company in Lexington.

"A lot was happening very quickly, not only here in Columbia, but around the US. There were a lot of new breweries starting to pop up during that time all over the place and there was a bunch of excitement... there was lots of enthusiasm from the side of brewers, home brewers and industry people," said Scott Burgess, who owns Bierkeller Columbia, a roaming brewery that once operated out of Swamp Cabbage Brewing.

Swamp Cabbage changed the face of Columbia's brewing scene with its opening. And its recent departure will do the same. With the mid-December closure of Swamp Cabbage, which owners announced on social media Dec. 18, River Rat remains the only lasting brewery from the craft brewery surge of the mid-2010s.

What's happened since that initial renaissance is immense growth in the city's brewing industry. There are close to a dozen local breweries operating in and around Columbia.

The beer boom has caused larger breweries with impressive taprooms and regional distribution operations to take over the scene. Steel Hands, the Cayce-based beer producer has a large outdoor taproom space that features live music and it added a Greensboro, NC location in the last year. Columbia Craft Brewing Company, which sits in the Vista, has added on an upstairs patio bar in the last year and distributes across the southeast.

And with the loss of smaller brewing operations like Swamp Cabbage, more names will soon join the scene. Peak Drift, which began distributing beer regionally earlier this month, will open a massive, 65,000-square foot brewing facility and taproom on North Main Street. And in March of next year, Bierkeller Columbia, which started as a roaming German-style beer producer, will open a permanent location in the Canalside Plaza.

"It's disheartening (to lose Swamp Cabbage), but it's also kind of what we've seen in the last several years with the new breweries opening, it's just kind of part of the landscape of breweries," Rodgers said.

When the three original breweries opened, state laws limited how breweries and taprooms could operate. It wasn't until 2013 that breweries could let people drink pints on site, and there was a consumption cap of 48 ounces per person, per day, according to Brook Bristow, an alcohol licensing attorney and former executive director of the state's brewer's guild. By 2014, that law was updated to allow taprooms to operate, while requiring food to be served with drinks, paving the way for the birth of the city's expanding beer scene.

But it left places like Conquest and Swamp Cabbage struggling to keep up, according to Kevin Varner, who owns Hunter-Gatherer, a brewpub that opened in the mid-90s.

"The way the state just gradually changed laws really has put people in a difficult situation. Maybe they would've opened in that same location, or maybe they would've gone for more retail sort of location," Varner said. "The slowly-changing laws really put some people at a disadvantage."

Owners of Swamp Cabbage, brothers Doug and Ed Boyd, did not respond when reached for comment. Their announcement, which they posted to the brewery's Facebook page and website, did not say why they chose to close their location.