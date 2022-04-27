Where's lunch? Midday meals at fine dining spots may never come back

War Mouth's Chef Rhett Elliott misses the sound of silverware clinking and voices at the bar on a weekday afternoon.

Now, the Cottontown restaurant sits empty at lunchtime. And while Elliott doesn't necessarily miss the long days of serving both lunch and dinner, he does miss seeing the lunch regulars.

"There was a feeling that you were, that the people who were coming in, we were doing a good lunch so I miss making people happy (at lunch)," Elliott said.

Lunch, which was once a midday ritual for many, has become a pandemic casualty at many Columbia restaurants. And while some spots are reintroducing lunch hours, restaurant owners worry it won't be the same.

"I would say that business is different, because of COVID because there's just less people in offices," said Motor Supply Company Bistro's Eddie Wales. "Lunch habits started changing over the past five years or so even before COVID, where people, you know, there's just so many more options for people. People don't eat as much at lunch anymore. They don't make it as much of a meal."

The longtime establishment in the city's Vista hasn't seen lunch crowds return to pre-pandemic levels, said Wales. And while the pandemic allowed Motor Supply an opportunity to introduce weekend brunch, which Wales said has been a success, he's doubtful weekday lunch will ever be what it once was for Columbia restaurants.

Nearly 60% of working Americans can do their work from home, according to a Pew Research survey from the beginning of the year. With fewer workers returning to the office and more cooking at home, longtime lunch establishments struggle to bring back crowds.

Owner of Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe Ricky Mollohan, said he also noticed the crowd beginning to thin in recent years. The decades-old Five Points spot began serving lunch again earlier this month, after a more than two year break during the pandemic.

"I was really excited for them to reopen for lunch just because it's so much more convenient for us to meet up, you know, during the day," said Danielle Robinson, a Columbia local who said she had been coming to the spot for lunch for years.

Like most of the dinner-focused restaurants in Columbia, Mollohan brought dinner back first when spots began reopening following the beginning of the pandemic. He waited to bring back lunch because he lost staff during the pandemic and didn't have enough people to maintain both meals.

"I think you see it a lot around town and around the country where you have people that just want to keep doing things the way they always did them and when you don't have the same staff ... when you don't have the flexibility with schedules, when your products are hit or miss as to whether or not they come in, it can be tough to keep that pace up," Mollohan said.

But for less established lunch spots, COVID-19 helped restaurants make easy choices. For spots like Cottontown's War Mouth and the Vista's COA Agaveria y Cocina that never really drew large lunch crowds, the move to dinner only service was welcomed.

At War Mouth, the pandemic cut staff in half and since the restaurant hasn't fully replenished the staff, lunch hours have not been reintroduced — and there aren't plans to do so anytime soon.

The restaurant, which has been off Columbia's North Main Street for nearly seven years, sits in a spot that doesn't make it a prime location for lunch foot traffic and never really had a solid lunch crowd, according to Elliott. After over two years of dealing with the pandemic, Elliott said that the decision to bring back lunch is not on the forefront of conversations as the restaurant continues to focus on recovering from the last two years.

"I would say we're semi-normal now, but I guess that's the whole thing with lunch is like we're just not even there yet. It's like, you know, going through a breakup and you're not ready to date again," Elliot joked.

COA Agaveria y Cocina in the Vista also is focusing more on dinner, though it offered lunch in pre-pandemic days. Owner Christian Macias said that when COVID-19 began, he ultimately decided it wasn't worth bringing back.

"People loved (our lunch), but it just wasn't enough people to maintain it and COVID was kind of like an excuse ... to kill off lunch, which I feel like a lot of the restaurants did that," Macias said.

So while some Columbia staples like Motor Supply and Mr. Friendly's reintroduce lunch and continue to offer upscale options during the day, it appears that lunch will remain a casualty of the pandemic for some Columbia restaurants.

Mollohan said that while lunch has been popular at Mr. Friendly's in the past, dinner is always the biggest breadwinner.

"I do think it was always more realistic to get back to dinner numbers that we used to do than it is lunch," Mollohan said. "You know, you don't want (lunch) to be the ugly stepchild, but I mean, that's what it is. It's convenient, it's quick-ish, but it'll never be dinner for anybody that carries it."