When cancer altered Columbia chef’s taste, his staff stepped in. Now more help is coming.

In much the same way a musician often relies on their hearing to pick up a tune and a sommelier depends on their nose, a chef counts on their taste.

Market on Main’s Executive Chef Howard Stephens relied on his sense of taste for nearly three decades — working in kitchens in Columbia throughout most of his adult life — but when he was diagnosed with cancer in December of last year, his trusty sense of taste began to fail him.

What was once second nature, like discerning seasonings, became something he had to depend on his kitchen staff for. When he couldn't tell whether something tasted correct, he'd call over his kitchen staff to ask for their input on the flavor.

"It's been depressing. Sometimes the hardest part of my day is (figuring out) what I'm going to eat, like sometimes the food doesn't taste right or the dry mouth makes it hard to swallow,” Stephens said.

Stephens, who has worked at Five Points’ Saluda's and the now-closed Tony’s Pizza, was diagnosed with oral squamous cell carcinoma, a form of cancer in the mouth, in December, the first time in his life that he’d faced a major health complication.

Dealing with the shock of his diagnosis — and the lingering anxieties about his job and finances — Stephens took time to process the information and then turned to his boss, Josh Willoughby, who owns Market on Main.

“I found out on Dec. 13, and I didn't tell Josh and his dad right away. I was trying to absorb it all,” Stephens said.

The cancer treatment required that Stephens undergo three months of radiation therapy, a cancer treatment that uses high doses of radiation to kill cancerous cells. The process is often grueling, causing patients to lose hair, weight and, in Stephens’ case, sense of taste.

The months-long treatment meant daily drives back and forth to Charleston for Stephens and his wife, Julie, and it also meant taking time away from the restaurant. While away from the kitchen from the beginning of the year to the middle of May, with a brief stint in the hospital because of an unexpected response to pain medicine, Willoughby promised Stephens he would still be paid.

With a kitchen staff of around 12 full-time back of house employees, the restaurant had enough staff to make up for Stephens’ absence, but with no one at the helm of the kitchen the staff struggled with organization.

“I mean the staff adapted pretty well, but it was tough initially,” Willoughby said. “It was hard when there wasn't an executive chef here. For those first six weeks before we ended up hiring another executive chef it was like people were kind of a little lost.”

But after seven weeks of radiation and three rounds of chemotherapy and a couple of tests later, Stephens was given some good news — no cancer had been found.

He returned to the Main Street restaurant’s kitchen in mid-May. Stephens said while he was nervous to return to work after being out for so long, he’s enjoyed being back. And even though doctors are hopeful that the lingering effects of radiation on Stephens' taste will diminish within two years, he still struggles with the affect on his taste.

But even with the good news that his cancer was eliminated, Stephens and his family still must deal with nearly $400,000 in medical debt from his treatments and doctor visits.

“It's ridiculous, like amazing, how expensive these things are. Every time you go in there it's a big charge. There's nothing cheap in a doctor's office,” Stephens said.

To help offset some of the cost, Willoughby, along with others in the restaurant community, have pitched in to host fundraisers on Stephens behalf.

Willoughby helped plan a fundraiser, a ticketed event at Market on Main, to offset some of the costs. At Inakaya Watanabe on St. Andrews Road, sales from their spicy gyoza appetizer will be donated to Stephens' family.

And despite Stephens’ initial reservations about holding a fundraiser in support of him, he said he’s thankful that he’s got the support of people in the community who care enough to help out.

“I'm kind of like, you know, I don't want to ask for anything or you know just felt a little funny and kind of holding on to your pride a little, but then you look at that bill and it’s like, I don’t know,” Stephens laughed.

Market on Main will host a fundraiser Aug. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Stephens. The ticketed event is $100, with all proceeds going to the Stephens family, and includes snacks and drinks as well as entry to the event. Tickets can be purchased using this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chef-howard-stephens-cancer-treatment-fundraiser-tickets-377469510467?aff=ebdssbdestsearch