What Columbia bartenders are drinking this summer

Is there anything worse than day drinking a heavy cocktail or beer in humid, 90-degree Columbia weather? That's why most folks turn to lightweight drinks for easy sipping, including Columbia bartenders.

Light, crisp drinks with low percentages of alcohol by volume (ABV) are the sweet spot for summer cocktails. Some bartenders, like Bourbon's Jason Davis, prefer to use ingredients that have a natural sweetness to them to avoid overly sugary drinks. Others, like Smoked bartender Jess Pomerantz, prefer a low-ABV liquor topped with soda.

Whether you prefer a syrupy, easy-sipping drink or a slightly bitter, sparkling cocktail, Columbia bartenders are sure to have something lined up. Here's what they recommend — with recipes you can make at home:

Bourbon's 'Ain't that a Peach'

If you catch Jason Davis, a bartender at Main Street's Cajun-creole whiskey bar Bourbon, at most bars this summer, he'll be drinking a Miami Vice; his drink of the summer, he said. The half-strawberry daquiri, half-piña colada is a classic for Davis. But if you visit him at Bourbon, the summer special he recommends is 'Ain't that a Peach,' a limited-time cocktail that features spiced rum from Belmont, North Crolina, peach liqueur, peach nectar, lemon juice and a dash of Tiki Bitters.

"I really like to (make) drinks, especially in the summertime, with sweetness built into the cocktail already so we're not adding extra sugar," Davis said. "I want a sweet drink in the summer, but I don't want to drink a bunch of sugar."

The drink uses rum as the alcoholic base, which Davis said is the perfect liquor for summer. The peach liqueur and nectar add a natural sweetness.

Recipe: Ain't That a Peach, prepared by Jason Davis

1 ounce Muddy River Spiced Carolina Rum

1/2 ounce Peach Liqueur

1/2 ounce Peach Nectar

1/4 ounce lemon juice

Dash of Tiki bitters

Shake ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Pour into a wine glass and top with brut champagne. Optional garnish with a peach ring candy.

Blanc Vermouth & Soda

At Smoked, bartender Jess Pomerantz likes to keep it simple.

"Anything tall with soda is my favorite," Pomerantz said.

The bartender at the combination oyster bar and microbrewery on Main Street prefers a Blanc vermouth and soda. With a Blanc vermouth soda, she's found that it's light enough to sip on a hot da. And the drink's low ABV means you can sip on more than just one safely. Blanc, or white, Vermouth is a tad sweeter than a typical vermouth.

"It's made in the style of a dry vermouth, with a little more sugar content so you can conceptualize it somewhere between a sweet vermouth and a dry vermouth," Pomerantz said. She said it's a "super crushable" cocktail that's easy to drink.

She crafts the drink with a few ounces of Blanc vermouth, tops it with soda water, adds a dash of Angostura bitters and squeezes fresh lemon juice into it. Any bar that stocks white vermouth can offer this drink, Pomerantz said.

"That's what I really love about this, is that I can ask for it anywhere... you can drink it a dive bar. You can drink it on a beach bar," Pomerantz said. "I think this is just so approachable."

Recipe: Blanc Vermouth & Soda, prepared by Jess Pomerantz

2 ounces Blanc vermouth, in a tall glass

Soda water

Dash of Angostura bitters

Fresh lemon juice

Pour vermouth into a tall glass first. Top with soda water and dash of angostura bitters. Squeeze juice from one lemon into drink.

Southside

There's nothing more revitalizing and airy than fresh cucumber and mint. The vegetable and the fresh herb often work well together, as is the case with the Southside Cocktail.

Hunter Cone, a bar manager at 929 Kitchen & Bar involved with the upcoming MOA Korean BBQ on Main Street, recommended it for the summertime.

"The idea of muddling and utilizing the mint and cucumber is going to elevate this cocktail. It's already light, dry and citrus forward... (the ingredients) have more refreshing notes to it, so it's great for the summer heat," Cone said.

The Southside is crafted with muddled fresh mint, cucumber and peppercorns, along with gin, lime juice and simple syrup. If the taste of pepper isn't your thing, you can order the drink as an "Eastside," which skips the peppercorns. This cocktail, while crafted by 929/MOA's Hunter Cone, is available at most craft cocktail bars.

Recipe: Southside, prepared by Hunter Cone

2 ounces gin

1 ounce lime juice

3/4 ounce simple syrup

6-8 Fresh Mint leaves, muddled

4 cucumber slices, muddled

3-4 black peppercorns, muddled

Muddle ingredients in a cocktail shaker and add simple syrup. Add gin and lime juice and double strain into a coup glass. Garnish with cucumber ribbons.

Paloma

The next time you're at COA Agaveria y Cocina and you're not in the mood for a margarita, the bartenders recommend a Paloma. The classic tequila-based, grapefruit-forward cocktail is served at most bars.

"Think a tequila version of a French 75," COA bartender Nick White said.

At COA, bartenders craft the drink using tequila, fresh grapefruit juice, agave, a splash of lime juice and a dash of salt before shaking lightly. After topping with grapefruit soda (soda water also works, COA typically uses Jarritos), the drink is complete.

"It's nice, it's refreshing. A little tart, a little sweet," White said. "It's kind of like a lighter cousin of a margarita."

Recipe: Paloma, prepared by COA's Matt Koleske

Tequila

Agave (or simple syrup)

Fresh grapefruit juice

Lime juice

Pinch of salt

Grapefruit soda

Mix tequila, simple, lime juice and salt and lightly shake. Strain and top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit.