We tried (and ranked) 8 things at the South Carolina State Fair so you know what's good

It's that time of year, Columbia.

The time of year where you can peruse the South Carolina State Fairgrounds and be bombarded with the sights, sounds and smells associated with the fair — from the screams of children on temporary fair rides to the whiffs of every kind of fried food imaginable.

Whether it's your first time at the annual South Carolina State Fair, which typically takes place in mid-October at the fairgrounds just across from Williams Brice football stadium, or, like me, you've been attending since you were a kid, there's always a slew of activities to enjoy — including so many food combinations that probably shouldn't exist.

This year's fair runs from Oct. 12 through Oct. 23. Admission for everyone over 6 years old (not including seniors) is $20 at the gate. For more information about the schedule, activities and parking, visit scstatefair.org.

I strolled the fairgrounds on opening day and tried eight (listen, I would've sampled more, but one person can handle only so many artery-clogging eats) different fair foods, recommended by readers on social media. There are, of course, the classics — Friske fries, elephant ears and candy apples — but this list strays from the go-to fair selections.

Here's how they ranked (with one being the best and eight being the worst):

1. Daly's Jalapeño Corn Dog

Daly's corn dog stand. Next to Ellison building. $8

Whoever decided one day that they'd throw jalapeño chunks into corn dog batter before frying those bad boys up was an absolute genius. If you already like corn dogs, you shouldn't miss these (served at the Daly's corndog stand just across from the Ellison building, where the Agriculture section of the fair resides). And even if you don't like corn dogs usually, there's just something different about these — the sweetness (and slight spice) of the jalapeños works well with the savory flavors of the hot dog and the warm fluffy outer layer that surrounds the dog and the jalapeños. Top it with a little bit of a ketchup and for $8, you've got yourself what I consider to be the best food at the state fair.

2. Fried Chocolate Moon Pie

Funnel Cake stand in front of Ellison building. $7

It would be easier to make a list of things that you can't order fried at the State Fair than it would be to list the things that are. Whether fried oreos, fried cookie dough or fried okra are your things, you almost can't go wrong. This was my first experience with a Fried Chocolate Moon Pie and while it had an overwhelming amount of powdered sugar, it was painfully sweet in a way that leaves you wanting more. The ooey gooey Moon Pie melts in your mouth once you get through the crispy, fried outer layer that's covered in powdered sugar. My only advice? Maybe don't eat this one with a dark shirt on, as you'll leave behind very visible evidence (the powdered sugar) of your decisions.

3. Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Shortcake next to Agriculture building. $9

This was a refreshing break from all of the sweet treats and fried foods. While it's definitely still sweet, it was a contrast from the other foods – a welcome sweetness that tasted of strawberries and is cool for enjoying on a warm day, or the mild weather of late. It comes in a giant souvenir cup that has small caricatures of people enjoying the state fair. It's a nice touch. Plus, it's big enough to share and a great drink to wash down all your sweet or fried treats.

4. Pizza on a stick

Spaghetti Eddie's Stand in front of Cantey Building. $10

What a concept — an inside-out pizza that you eat off of a wooden stick, with the buttery (and incredibly greasy), doughy shell that holds an unhealthy amount of melted cheese and warm pepperoni. The outer layer of dough is cooked to a golden color and lathered in parmesan cheese. Served with a small side of marinara, it's a (somewhat) mess-free way to enjoy pizza. It lands in the fourth spot because I could've used just a little more flavor, with a relatively unsalty profile not offering a requisite oomph.

5. Chicken Gyro

Greek Garden Stand to the left of North Entrance. $12

What Will Green (co-owner of The Whig and WECO Bottle & Biergarten) once told me was the "gyro of the year" can be found at this year's State Fair. At the Greek Garden stand, you can choose from well-known Greek cuisines like two different gyros (a traditional Greek one and a chicken one), Greek salads and baklava. The chicken gyro was served on a warm pita bread wrap and stuffed with seasoned and grilled chicken, a hearty amount of Taziki sauce, sliced tomatoes and onions. It made for a satisfying meal that didn't feel as heavy or greasy as traditional fair food. At $12, this was one of the more expensive fair snacks that I tried, but it was a much more substantial offering than others.

6. Chocolate Chip Cookie

Milk and Cookie room inside of Moore Building, 2 cookies for $2

No joke, I remember the first time I had an Otis Spunkmeyer chocolate chip cookie — I was a sophomore in high school in geometry class and they were being sold for some school fundraiser. I remember thinking they were some of the warmest, most satisfying cookies I had ever had. Maybe it was because it was right before our lunch break and I was starving or maybe it's because they truly were. My second with them at the State Fair proved the latter to be true. The cookies have an entire building at the fair dedicated to them — with a line set up in expectation of many buyers. When you walk into the milk and cookies building, you're immediately hit with the smell of freshly-baked cookies and there's nothing more comforting. The cookies are just the right size, not overwhelmingly big but not disappointedly tiny and they've got a softness to them that makes them melt in your mouth. Two cost $2, so bring a friend to share them with, or devour 'em both yourself.

7. Mexican Street Corn

Roasted Corn Stand next to Ellison building. $8

In college, my roommate and I used to make a cheap, college-version of elote, also known as Mexican Street Corn in America. While it's traditionally served on a corn cob, we'd make a less messy version — a can of whole kernel corn, a hearty amount of mayo, feta cheese and a handful of spices like paprika and chili powder. And that's exactly what this roasted corn stand has done at the State Fair. They've got cobs of roasted corn and Mexican Street corn, both on the cob and in a cup. I opted for a cup, which came in a styrofoam cup and was topped with Duke's mayonnaise, Texas Pete hot sauce, parmesan cheese and spices. It's satisfying and easy to eat without making a mess and at $8, it's a satisfying snack.

8. Slice of cheese pizza

Pizza/Fried Okra/Corn Dog stand in front of Heath building. $5 a slice

Even though it was one of the cheapest snacks I tried at this year's State Fair, if I could go back in time, I don't know that I'd have wasted my stomach capacity on this one when there were a lot of better options. I don't say that lightly, I love pizza and I usually find it difficult to mess up. With that being said, it's also very hard to do pizza well. The cheese pizza tasted like something I probably could've gotten frozen at the store and the crust was as thin as a communion cracker and very tough. If pizza is your thing, I'm sure you can find a better slice at the State Fair, but really, why not save a few bucks and go get a better slice at Village Idiot?