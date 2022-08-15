Tomatoes in season until October. Here's where to get tomato-inspired plates in Columbia.

It's taken me a couple years (and a lot of growing up) to learn to love the taste of the mostly red, but sometimes green or orange and other hued fruit that is the tomato.
However I've always had a fondness for it, dating back to my childhood. I grew up in rural South Carolina helping my pawpaw water his tomato garden while I carefully tip toed around the plants.
It wasn't until years later, when attempting to grow my own tomato plant (out of sheer boredom at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic) that I realized how much work went into the simple staple — from staking to pruning to keeping it safe from bugs.
All that work culminates into a harvest that usually produces the ripest fruit from June to October.
And while we don't have time to follow the plant from seed to juicy, red tomato, we have compiled this list for you of some of the best tomato-based dishes around town. HANNAH WADE
City Grit's Pan con Tomate
707 Gervais St. 803-828-9489 citygritmarket.com. $8
Sometimes it's the simple things in life — crushed fresh California tomatoes mixed with a healthy amount of garlic and sea salt pasted onto a fresh loaf and drizzled with olive oil.
It's not an overly complicated dish. The tomato sauce almost overwhelms the bread, in a way that might cause it to spill onto the plate while taking a bite.
The relatively new wine bar, City Grit, open in the city's Vista has had the dish on their menu since they opened earlier this year. Owner Sarah Simmons said she hopes to keep the seasonal dish on the menu for as long as possible.
The dish is a tasty snack and light enough to enjoy in the middle of the day or for an evening treat — at $8, the plate consists of three slices of bread topped with the tomatoes and is filling. HANNAH WADE
Ratio's Tomato Pie Empanadas
566 Spears Creek Church Rd, Elgin 803-900-0081 ratiorestaurant.com $11
Chef-owner Javier Uriarte has leaned on creativity to deal with the lingering effects of inflation on restaurants. Some of that creativity led him to shifting the filling of his empanadas — from chicken to a tomato-based filling.
Inside of the warm, flakey empanada shell there's diced red tomatoes and chopped bacon — a classic combination of ingredients that works well together, the acidity from the tomatoes compliments the bacon's smoky flavor.
Combine that with less than a forkful of salsa criolla, a mixture of thinly sliced vegetables like bell peppers and onions, and the Peruvian green sauce known as aji Verde, both served on the side, and it's a small plate that's sure to satisfy. Both the aji Verde and the salsa criolla are served cold and balance out the warm dish nicely. HANNAH WADE
Spotted Salamander Cafe's Tomato Pie Mac and Cheese
1531 Richland St. 803-556-2197. spotted-salamander.square.site. occasional special.
Spotted Salamander's Tomato Pie Mac and Cheese marks the second out of three inclusions in this roundup to be tomato pie themed. But there's good reason to, as this dish illustrates.
An occasional special in the rotating cast of often wonderful dishes chef-owner Jessica Shillato puts out, the mishmash of two Southern delights, mac and cheese make a wonderful pairing. A buttery, somewhat flaky crust offers a pot pie-like aspect that flecks out with each bite.
As for the rest of it, what more needs to be said about a creamy mac and cheese that offers an indulgent bite, but is spiked by the acidic and sweet tomatoes alongside it. It makes for a rich dish that offers more variation than most dishes that would classify as comfort food. Keep an eye out on the restaurant's instagram page to see when this dish is available, it was last posted about in June. So the time could be close.