Tired of pumpkin spice lattes? Here are other options from Columbia coffee shops this fall.

With the onset of the fall season comes many things — folks pull out their long-stored flannel, carved pumpkins make appearances on porches around Columbia and leaves turn bright orange hues before falling off to make way for winter weather.
And every year, we count on one more thing to make an appearance: pumpkin spice.
The spice mix meant to emulate all the pumpkin flavors, without actually containing any pumpkin, gained popularity in recent years after Starbucks released the Pumpkin Spice Latte (also known as a PSL) in 2003. It's become synonymous with fall, and it's often the butt of jokes from (usually) men who like to make fun of women for enjoying literally anything.
But outside of the famed PSL, there are a multitude of drinks to put you in the fall mood. That's why we here at Free Times have put together a list of some of the top offerings at Columbia coffee shops.
Drip Coffee's Sugar and Spice Latte
729 Saluda Ave. (803) 661-9545 dripcolumbia.com $4
This annual fall drink makes its reappearance at the beloved college coffee shop in the Five Points neighborhood. The coffee drink is like a witch's brew of fall ingredients — star anise, cinnamon sticks, clove, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and vanilla. Its muted sweetness is great for easy sipping, and it's easy on the wallet at just under $4. It's been on the menu at Drip annually in the fall for the last five or so years and will be available while supplies last. Owner Sean McCrossin said the drink is his answer to the pumpkin spice latte without the pumpkin. The coffee shop will also roll out a matcha chai in the coming weeks, the first time they'll have it on their menu.
Blūm Coffee's Monster Matcha
2824 Devine St. (803) 931-3421 blumsc.com $4
The coffee shop on Devine Street just expanded into the Charleston market, opening a spot in the Holy City in August. And now, they'll release their fall drink to try. This year? The Monster Matcha. It'll be available at Blūm during the week leading up to Halloween and will feature red-colored honey and have a spooky face drawn into the coffee, according to owner Fran Knudsen. Outside of the matcha offering, the coffee shop has seasonal syrups that can be added to any drink that include maple habanero, caramel apple butter, toasted marshmallow and pumpkin spice.
Curiosity Coffee's Praline Latte
2327 Main St. (803) 357-2889 curiositycoffeebar.com $6
The hip coffee shop in an old garage space on North Main has a slew of seasonal offerings for the cooler weather. There's the Choca-cola Latte, which is modeled after a Coca-Cola cake and features a made-in-house syrup and the traditional pumpkin spice latte. But a barista favorite seems to be the praline latte. The drink is made with house-made praline syrup, which gives it a delightfully nutty taste, and a double shot of Curiosity's espresso. It'll warm you up on a cold day.
Piecewise Coffee Co.'s Smo-Jo
2001 State St. (803) 764-1044 piecewisecoffee.com $6
Maybe you're a person who, despite how cold it gets, will always order an iced coffee. If that's the case, you should head to Piecewise Coffee Co. for all your fall-flavored iced coffee needs. The Cayce coffee shop has a handful of fall drink offerings, but its Smo-Jo is a fall take on the classic Co Jo, the coffee shop's name for an iced coffee. It's a marshmallow-flavored cold brew that comes with mocha cold foam, topped with a cinnamon graham cracker. The other fall lattes — like the pumpkin pie latte or the sweet potato latte — can be made iced or hot. The coffee shop also has some fall-inspired teas if coffee isn't your thing.
Indah Coffee's Maple Honey Walnut Cortado
2238 Sumter St. (803) 708-0275 indahcoffee.com $5
The Cottontown coffee shop has a full fall list for you to choose from — there's an apple cider nitro tea and a classic pumpkin spice — but a standout is the maple honey walnut cortado. The cortado includes a house-made syrup featuring honey walnut and maple syrup with brown sugar added in. It's served over espresso with oat milk to give it just enough nuttiness for the fall weather.