Tired of cooking? Here's where to enjoy or preorder Thanksgiving meals around Columbia.

Halloween's over, the weather is getting (a little) cooler and people are pulling out their sweaters and Christmas decorations.

And you know what that means — it's almost Thanksgiving.

The time of year where I'll gather with my extended family, dress in my nicest fall sweater and stuff my face with some of the season's best cuisine while yelling at the TV over a football game that I, truthfully, have no stake in (my team, the Packers, is not playing this Thanksgiving, but I do hope the Cowboys lose).

And while my family prefers that everyone bring a side dish they've cooked, that's not how everyone does it. For that reason, there's a hearty helping of local restaurants and catering businesses that are prepared to help make your turkey day successful without the stress, if cooking isn't your thing.

And if pre-made sides or having your entire family in a cramped house aren't for you, there are places to eat out as well. We've compiled a list for you here.

Pick Up Items

Bojangles

Multiple locations. bojangles.com. $25-$47

In years past, Bojangles has offered fried turkeys for the holidays. They do have an impressive selection of family meal offerings that feature famous menu items like fried chicken, biscuits and a slew of sides. Orders can be placed online at bojangles.com.

City Grit

707 Gervais St., 803-828-9489 citygritmarket.com. $200-$350

City Grit, the newly opened wine bar and retail shop in the Vista, will offer a Thanksgiving Feast, which is the entire meal from sides to turkey to dessert. It comes with a large variety of Thanksgiving staples like turkey and stuffing, as well as sides like maple glazed carrots and whipped sweet potatoes. They'll also have desserts like a pumpkin pie. You can get a whole meal or half a meal, depending on how much food you need. For the full menu and to place an order, visit citygritmarket.com/s/shop.

Cracker Barrel

Multiple locations. crackerbarrel.com. $13-$160

If you don't even want to step foot in the kitchen, Cracker Barrel has a handful of heat and serve meal options that can feed up to 10 people and as few as four. Their specialty pies come available on the side.

Esther's Soul Food+ Kitchen

631-6 Promenade Pl., 803-851-5004 facebook.com/estherssoulfoodkitchen. $4-$150

Whether you're looking for a handful of sides or you want to create a whole meal, Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen has options for you. You can craft a meal that's the perfect size for your family with options like turkey wings or a whole fried turkey for $88, with side options included with some meat selections. There's a JotForm link on the restaurant's social media where you can place an order through Nov. 19.

Kaminsky's Dessert Café

930 Gervais St., 803-550-9979 kaminskys.com $30-$55

The dessert bar in the Vista always has a wide range of beautiful pies, cakes and cheesecakes. They've even got gluten-free goods available. You can order online at kaminskys.com or in person. They require a 48 hours notice, but with as many cakes and pies that are available, you can't go wrong.

Maurice's Piggy Park

Multiple locations around Columbia. 803-796-0220 piggiepark.com $4-$115

The barbecue chain with nine operating spots around the Midlands will have a slew of sides available for pickup and delivery, as well as smoked or fried turkey and ham. Place your order online or call 1-800-MAURICE.

Midwood Smokehouse

702 Cross Hill Rd., 803-764-1231 midwoodsmokehouse.com. $5-$100

Whether you're looking for just the meat or you want all items covered, the barbecue chain just off Garner's Ferry has plenty to choose from. You can get the whole bird or just a few pounds. They also have sauce available by the pint or quart. Place your order online by Nov. 18 and plan to pick up no later than Nov. 23.

A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen

2338 Main St., 803-253-7889 apeaceofsoul.com. $18-$75

Each year it seems more and more people choose to adopt a plant-based lifestyle. If you fit into this category (or are trying to accommodate loved ones who do), you'll find no better option for vegan holiday cuisine than A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen. They'll have you set with tasty, meat-free "chicken" and "ribs" along with a handful of sides. Orders must be placed by Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. and pick up will be on Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Poogan's Southern Kitchen

4605 Forest Dr., 803-745-8220 pooganskitchen.com. $6-$38

The Charleston-based restaurant Poogan's Porch has hosted Thanksgiving meals before, so Poogan's Southern Kitchen, which recently opened on Forest Drive, isn't entirely new to the concept. They'll have the option of turkey or prime rib alongside a handful of traditional sides and warm biscuits. The restaurant will take pre-orders through Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. and pick up will be Nov. 23. Orders can be placed at pooganskitchen.com.

Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering

1531 Richland St., 803-556-2197 spottedsalamandercatering.com $6-$120

The well-known and loved catering company offers a wide selection of sides and desserts, as well as a brined turkey or a sugar cured ham for all your Thanksgiving needs. They've also got their snack boards available as a Thanksgiving option. You'll select a pickup time with your order, but the restaurant will allow you to choose anytime Nov. 22 or Nov. 23 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The War Mouth

1209 Franklin St., 803-569-6144 thewarmouth.com $25-$80

The Cottontown upscale southern food joint will offer whole turkeys and a small handful of sides like mac n' cheese and sweet potato casserole. Orders can be made by calling the restaurant or sending an email to thewarmouth@gmail.com.

Go Out

California Dreaming

401 South Main St., 803-254-6767 californiadreaming.rest $26.95

If going out for Thanksgiving is your family's preferred option, then California Dreaming has you covered with a full Thanksgiving meal from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the former railroad station in downtown Columbia. You can also preorder to-go. The restaurant takes reservations on its website.

Columbo's

2100 Bush River Rd. (located inside DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel), 803-744-2200 columbos.net

The fancy restaurant inside of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel typically hosts a Thanksgiving meal for hotel guests and non-guests alike. They haven't released Thanksgiving specials yet, but the website teases a menu "coming soon" so keep an eye on their website for that.

Lizard's Thicket

Multiple locations. lizardsthicket.com

With over a dozen locations stretching across Columbia and surrounding communities, Lizard's Thicket will offer all your favorite Southern food this Thanksgiving. The restaurant chain is open from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse

410 Columbiana Dr., 803-708-3151 rioz.com

If you're not super attached to the idea of only having turkey as an option, there are a handful of steakhouses open and ready to serve you for the holidays — Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse being one of them. The restaurant will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is already taking reservations for turkey day so make yours now.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

924-A Senate St. (at the Hilton Hotel), 803-212-6666 ruthschris.com $44

The steakhouse chain will offer a three-course meal featuring turkey, stuffing and gravy along with your choice of a starter, side and dessert. You'll even get some leftovers to take home. If dining in isn't your thing, they're also offering take-home meals and side orders starting at $28.

editor's note: Free Times will update this story as more plans are announced.