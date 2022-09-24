Thirty years of Columbia's Art Bar. Here's to one of the city's oldest and weirdest bars

Art Bar co-owner Andy Rodgers likes to compare the lifespan of a bar to that of a dog — bars, like dogs, typically don’t stick around as long as humans tend to.

“Bars live as long as dogs live, you know," Rodgers said. "It's like … you know a bar running for 17 or 18 years, that's a good run for a dog. Thirty is just insane, it's unbelievable because it's so out of the norm.”

His longtime Vista watering hole is far from the norm — surviving 30 years of change and growth as one of Columbia’s oldest and weirdest bars.

Art Bar opened on Sept. 18, 1992 when the art and entertainment neighborhood, the Vista, was in its infancy — back then, the arts district looked much different, according to Vista Guild Executive Director Abby Anderson. There were only a handful of businesses in the area, two of them being Art Bar and Motor Supply Company Bistro, two staples for the Vista.

“Art Bar is something that the rest of Columbia doesn't have, so it's very unique that we have it in the Vista," said Abby Anderson, the executive director of the Vista Guild. She called Art Bar a "unique and funky thing that celebrates what Columbia is.”

The original owners, Clark Ellefson and Jeff Helsley, set out to open a spot that was unlike anything Columbia had seen. They accomplished that goal — bartenders, regulars and former employees said the bar is like no other in the city, with its quirky décor, friendly staff and come-as-you-are atmosphere.

Thirty years later, the eclectic bar just off of Gervais Street draws anyone and everyone, according to bartenders and regulars.

"Art Bar is an everybody bar," said Will Woodward, who's been a bartender at the spot for 10 years. "I truly do believe that anybody can come in and be welcomed as long as they're welcoming of others."

The bar was one of the first in Columbia at the time to openly and actively welcome members of the LGBTQ community — a move that has often gotten it confused with being a gay bar, so much so that for years it won “Best Gay Bar” in Columbia in the Free Times Best of Columbia awards.

But it’s a label that owners and staff casually reject, in the same way they reject any other label for the bar. From being a spot for older, longstanding regulars to drawing more of a younger crowd in recent years, the bar doesn’t fit into a box. And it’s proud of that.

“We didn't want to be the live music venue, or the dance club or the gay bar. I mean, we wanted to be all of it,” Rodgers said.

Being “all of it” is showcased each night at Art Bar's different events. Mondays are Movie Mockery night, where local comics “make the best of really bad movies.” Tuesdays the bar hosts open mic comedy. Wednesdays are the iconic karaoke night. Thursdays are trivia. Each weekend the bar hosts a range of live music and DJs.

The bar has made changes from its early days. When it first opened, the bar was stocked with a handful of beers and had a microwave in what’s now a supply closet for reheating bar food. The bar now has over 80 beers on tap, including craft beers that were unheard of in the early ‘90s, and a kitchen program run by Steve Gibson.

Bartenders used to have to not only run the bar, but also keep songs queued up in the early days before Art Bar began bringing in live music and DJs, at a time when there were few venues in the city for alternative, live music.

“At that time, The Whig did not exist, Transmission did not exist, New Brookland wasn't where it's at now," Phill Blair said. Art Bar was like the absolute place to go.” Blair worked as a doorman at the spot in the early 2000s before working at, and going on to own, The Whig, a beloved dive bar at the corner of Gervais and Main.

While much of what Art Bar has become — the unique and welcoming staple just off Gervais — was intentional, one aspect of the bar wasn’t — the robots.

The artsy spot is often referred to as “the robot bar,” Rodgers said. The bar’s logo even features a minimalistic robot head outline. But the robot-mania came about on a whim.

“The crazy thing is the robots didn't come about until probably 10 or 15 years after Art Bar had opened and it was sheer luck and kind of chance,” Rodgers said.

Then co-owner Jeff Helsley found someone selling a handful of vintage robots. Helsley and Ellefson purchased them, cleaned them up and they became an instant hit among bar patrons.

“People loved them," Rodgers said. "I don't think that anybody ever really imagined that it would be that popular.”

The robots and other artsy décor, the familiar bartenders and the unpretentiousness of the spot draws regulars in and has kept them coming for decades.

Kerry Johnston has been coming to the spot since it opened and now runs the social media for the bar. Johnston came to Columbia for college and said Art Bar has always been a place that’s made special by its staff and their care for bar patrons.

“I feel safe there," she said. "I know that all of their patrons are taken care of.... One of their biggest priorities is to keep people safe so you know, as a woman growing up in Columbia that was always a place I knew that I would be safe.”