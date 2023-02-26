The James Beard semifinalist from Columbia who tries 'to make food nostalgic, almost'

When Jessica Shillato, owner of Spotted Salamander Café & Catering, opened her lunchtime café on Richland Street nearly a decade ago she was returning to her roots.

Her first introduction to the restaurant industry was when she started working at the now-closed Poppy Seeds Catering & Gourmet in Augusta, Ga., which focused on lunch and catering in much the same way Shillato's Spotted Salamander Café does.

After attending culinary school, she spent years working late nights in restaurants and grueling hours as a corporate chef before she returned to what she loved — lunch and catering.

It's a decision that's paid off. In January, Shillato was named a semifinalist in this year's James Beard Foundation Awards, making her one of the first three in Columbia to be recognized — Lula Drake Wine Parlour and City Grit Hospitality made the list alongside Shillato.

Spotted Salamander, which she opened in 2014, expanded to Main Street late last year. Unlike Shillato's older Richland Street location, the Main Street site offers coffee and espresso drinks. It operates in the former space of Drip Coffee.

Shillato, who is a semifinalist in the Best Chef Southeast category, has spent more than two decades working as a professional chef, after graduating from Johnson & Wales culinary school in Charleston in 2002. She focuses almost entirely on quirky, Southern food.

"She's kind of reinventing old Southern recipes," said Wes Fulmer, executive chef of Motor Supply Company Bistro, who called it "refreshing to see."

"It doesn't make it feel so stale and she does a really good job of that," he said. "I think people appreciate that."

The chef made a name for herself in town for her unique Southern dishes like deviled eggs topped with potato chips and hot sauce and her peanut butter, jelly and Doritos sandwich.

"I try to make food nostalgic, almost," Shillato said. "I want it to be like and taste like what you ate when you were a kid."

Her habit of cooking sentimental Southern cuisine makes it fitting that Shillato started cooking in the first grade. She took on an untraditional role, as the youngest sibling, in cooking for her household while her parents worked — her mother a nurse and her father a district manager for Waffle House.

When she first started, she described cooking as fun and something she wanted to see if she was capable of. It wasn't until years later that she pursued culinary school.

After she graduated from Charleston's Johnson & Wales culinary school in 2002, she worked as a chef in hotels like Mills House and The Charleston Place and restaurants like the now-closed Saltwater Grill on Sullivan's Island.

But growing weary of long hours, she took a job as a corporate chef — which she jokes was only for the hours and benefits — until her daughter was born.

"In 2009, I had a kid and they wanted me to come back to work immediately, and I'm like 'How am I supposed to feed this kid when I'm working for you?' so I quit my job and started the catering company," Shillato said.

In the years since, she's expanded her catering company to two different locations and spent a year as a state chef ambassador. The chef ambassador program was created close to a decade ago with the purpose of promoting the state's culinary scene through local chefs.

The program requires the handful of selected chefs, chosen each year, to travel across the state attending events and speaking to crowds — a challenge for the self-described introvert.

"I was more introverted (in the past), that's why I liked catering so much," Shillato said. "But then when Spotted Salamander on Richland Street kind of blew up ... and then the chef ambassador program made me really come out of my shell."

She'll find out March 29 whether she advances to the Beard Foundation's nominee round. If she does, she'll have the opportunity to be named Best Chef of the Southeast for this year's awards.

She said the prospect of moving forward in the awards is more intimidating than the initial nomination: "The first one was just so unexpected. With the winning thing, I'm like, 'There's no way.'"