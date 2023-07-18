The Hoot, Rosewood's newest bar, is not The Whig. It's something new.

Let's get the elephant in the room out of the way — The Hoot is not The Whig.

If The Whig was a watering hole meant for politicos, workers in the food and beverage industry and late-night stragglers on Columbia's Main Street, then The Hoot, a new bar from a former co-owner of The Whig and two other Columbia service industry veterans, is the Rosewood neighborhood bar with a casual atmosphere that caters towards those interested in plant-based options and craft cocktails.

Different vibes and crowds. Same interest in tater tots and beer.

"These are all familiar foods. Everybody loves (tater) tots, you know?" Will Green, The Hoot co-owner, said. "You give people tots and ranch, they're going to be happy."

Tater tots, boiled peanuts and black-eyed pea hummus are just a few of the bar's meatless options. Owners said the offerings were approachable to non-vegan folks — they taste and feel like traditional bar food, but still include those who prefer a plant-based diet.

The trio running the show — Green, Chelsea Ford and Jessica Ochoa, both former baristas and managers from Curiosity and Drip, respectively — are aiming to give their vegan food a southern twist. With the black-eyed pea hummus, Green explained that since black-eyed peas are a common ingredient in southern dishes, the idea to add it to the bar's hummus recipe was born.

"It adds a little more depth to the flavor," said Ford, who uses they/them pronouns. "As a vegan, hummus is a main staple of my life so I'm very passionate about hummus honestly."

When a reporter for Free Times stopped by the bar and restaurant in mid-June, the low-key outdoor patio was a welcome place to enjoy the hummus, The Hoot sandwich, tots and boiled peanuts while sipping on an orange creamsicle cocktail.

The cocktail itself was incredibly sweet and refreshing without the harsh bite of alcohol. It was made with orange soda and whipped cream vodka.

Ford helped create much of the cocktail menu, drawing inspiration from their time as a barista at Curiosity Coffee.

"What I love is going to a bar and having a fun cocktail at a reasonable price, that'll make my night," Ford said.

As for the food, make no mistakes that the Hoot sandwich is serious business — anchored by soft, baked tofu and complimented by the crunch and tang of a made-in-house Asian slaw and spicy chili-ginger spread, and sandwiched between two warm, buttery pieces of Texas toast. The sandwich costs $12 and comes with the choice of a side (the tater tots obviously come highly recommended.)

For snack options, spicy hush puppies and boiled peanuts draw attention and pack solid flavor. Snack options range from $5 for peanuts to $12 for Cheez Fries/Tots.

The bar and completely vegan restaurant opened in the former Kraken Gastropub space at 2910 Rosewood Dr. in early June to excitement. But owners of the space said that while they want to keep the same core values of the former dive bar, they want it to be something different.

"It's about keeping some of the best parts, but also recognizing it's also going to be a very different place," Green said.