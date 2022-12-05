The economic impact of winning: How restaurants are affected by Gamecock football success

On a Saturday night at Williams-Brice football stadium, nearly 80,000 fans filled the stadium watching the South Carolina Gamecocks stomp the Tennessee Volunteers 63-38, who at the time were the No. 5 team in the nation.
Carolina fans stormed the field for the first time since 2010, when the No. 19 Gamecocks beat No. 1 Alabama. A week after the Tennessee game, Coach Shane Beamer and his team did it again, beating the Clemson Tigers at their stadium.
It's the type of winning that has impact not only for the team and fan base's morale, but also for local sports bars and restaurants.
"With Gamecock success comes definite (increase in business)," said Scott Thurber, a co-owner of D's Wings in West Columbia. "These last few years, with Beamer coming in, they had seven wins last year and eight so far this year and we can definitely feel the uptick in business for sure."
When football season starts, the restaurant orders more wings to prepare for the influx of business. He estimated that D's Wings sells anywhere from 5,000 to 8,000 wings on Saturdays during football season.
Thurber said that even as South Carolina's rival, Clemson, plays in big games like national or conference championships the bar will see an increase from Clemson fans coming to watch the game at the bar.
But while fans stormed the field of Williams-Brice on Nov. 19 and brought more business for sports bars, upscale restaurants like Hendrix, a rooftop bar and eatery on Main Street, and Terra, the fancy West Columbia staple, saw a dip in business — a trend that finer dining places see each year as the college town prepares for football season.
"If the Gamecocks are playing at 7 o'clock on a Saturday night, that's the best time to go get a quiet table at Terra," said Mike Davis, the chef-owner of Terra.
Davis said football games with night kickoffs have consistently slowed business at his restaurant for years, but that when the Gamecocks are winning, businesses around the city benefits.
"When they win and people are happy, it's better for business. That's a good thing, if people are feeling good about the football team... it's a boom for business so we want them to do well," Davis said.
Jon Sears, who co-owns upscale Main Street restaurant Hendrix, as well as multiple college bars in the Five Points neighborhood like Jake's on Devine and Cotton Gin, echoed that idea.
"You never want the Gamecocks to just be average. You want them to either be really good or really bad. If they're really bad, nobody cares, nobody goes to games," Sears said.
When the football team does well, there's a kind of excitement from students and fans, especially in the Five Points neighborhood that he said makes his bars busier than usual. He compared the energy in the nightlife district after the Tennessee game to the energy that the neighborhood has during the annual St. Patrick's day festival.
But at his Main Street restaurant, Sears said the restaurant saw about 30 percent less people on the Saturday night of the Tennessee game than on a typical Saturday.
At Vino Garage on North Main Street, owner Doug Aylard previously told Free Times his bottle shop often feels the impact of football season, something he's experienced since he opened his shop 10 years ago.
"If there's a home game, then everybody goes and if there's an away game people don't come out, they go to someone's house and are camped out there for nine hours," Aylard said. He said football season is typically a slower time for the wine store.
Despite the occasional dip in business that happens when the Gamecocks play home night games, Sears said that the fall months are some of the busiest across the board at both Hendrix and his Five Points bars.
Typically, Sears said the ebb and flow usually follows the University of South Carolina's semester schedule, with early January and summer months being slower than the fall.
And with places like Sears' Five Points bars and sports bars like D's Wings, the extra push in business from football season helps prepare those restaurants for a traditionally slower start to the year in January.
As the Gamecocks will head to a soon-to-be-announced bowl game in either late December or early January, Thurber at D's Wings expects an uptick in business that'll carry the restaurant into January.
"When Clemson and Carolina are in these big bowl games, it definitely adds a whole other day that we're busy," Thurber said.