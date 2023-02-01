The definitive way to spend your weekend eating in Columbia, according to local restaurateurs

Columbia changes every day. Eclectic restaurants open and breweries materialize, while local favorites bid farewell. In the changing, even locals can become strangers.

That's why we here at Free Times have this weekend itinerary, for the strangers — both new or formerly local. Anyone looking to treat their friends to a weekend out or reconnect with the city can follow this Columbia dining guide to weekend eating.

The truth is, though, the more Columbia changes the more it stays the same. There’s plenty to do and more to eat. And while this list is in no way comprehensive, it's still filled with lots to pack into your weekend.

We asked Columbia’s restaurateurs and chefs to pitch in to create a list that will surely fill a weekend — and make anyone feel like a local. Here are their recommendations:

Day One, Friday

Morning: Baked breakfast and coffee

Once upon a time, Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits was a popular food truck at Soda City, the local weekend market that takes over Main Street each week. But today, it’s a local staple that has expanded to two locations, while still tackling Soda City.

Its menu features a selection of enormous biscuits sandwiched with items like fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, brie and fig jam. They're classic Southern breakfast biscuits with a hint of gourmet. It doesn’t get more Southern than biscuits with a side of locally sourced blue corn grits, served with Rambo’s signature pimento cheese.

For a quick caffeine fix, grab a brew of curated beans from Curiosity Coffee Bar on North Main Street. It’s just a walk away from Rambo’s and is a favorite coffee shop and neighborhood hangout in Columbia.

If biscuits aren't really your thing, you can check out The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli — a staple breakfast café just outside of Five Points.

The rolls are fresh and come highly recommended by locals in the area. The collection of news clippings that paper the wall of the restaurant serve as a measure of the place’s notoriety. The flavor options, including the black pepper bacon maple glaze, apple cobbler or the coconut cream, have earned a spot on the Food Network, according to its website.

Lunch: Street food is an easy choice

The first-choice source for a good lunch — and good Thai food — is Duke’s Pad Thai, Kristian Niemi, the chef-owner of Black Rooster and Bourbon, said. The pan-Asian noodle bar and street food style restaurant has variety. It’s got traditional Pad Thai and a coconut classic Thai Tom Kha with street meats and eats, like spicy crispy chicken and cheese fries.

Niemi's lunch order is an easy decision: spicy chicken tacos, jalapenos and sriracha spiced chicken breast, with messy tots.

Midday: Brewery “hop”-ping

Columbia has been no stranger to the wave of craft brewing that's taken the country by storm over the last decade — and that means over a dozen establishments dedicated to drinking good beer.

Chris Davis, a co-owner of multiple restaurants and bars in town like Hendrix and Jake's on Devine, said he gravitates toward Savage Craft Ale Works in West Columbia because of its outdoor space and atmosphere.

WECO Bottle & Biergarten is another nearby favorite, just minutes away from Savage Craft. It’s got an outdoor space too, and it regularly brings in local food trucks. Whether it’s a dark, oaky craving or a hankering for fruity, light and sour, the abundant choices (on tap and in cans) are there for the sipping.

Dinner: A spectrum of Asian inspirations

Returning to central Columbia for another Asian-inspired meal, the Vista’s 929 Kitchen and Bar is a self-described upscale, modern Korean restaurant. Its new, fresh fusion focus still allows for an emphasis on tradition — the kitchen is no stranger to authentic Korean practices like pickling, fermenting and spicing.

If the line’s too long at 929, there are a host of other Asian-fusion restaurants within walking distance. Boku Kitchen and Saloon is across the street and serves upscale Asian fusion in a ritzy, low-lit atmosphere. Menkoi Ramen House is another Asian Columbia classic with authentic, piping hot Japanese ramen, and it's just steps away.

For those wanting modern American cuisine, Hendrix is a rooftop bar on Main Street that comes recommended by restaurant folks like Alex Strickland, the executive chef of West Columbia's Black Rooster. It’s got cocktails galore and a modern American farm-to-table style menu. Strickland described it as a “sexy, sleek” bar experience with a view of the capital city.

Drinks and dessert: Sweets and alcoholic treats

Finally, no culinary adventure is complete without a little something sweet. Kaminsky’s is a popular dessert bar that serves in-house sweets — cakes, milkshakes, cookies and cocktails. The name is practically synonymous with dessert in Columbia, so expect a wait.

If the Kaminsky’s line is too long, The Donut Guy just across the street has donut flavors like toasted coconut and banana Nutella, among others. It also serves classic treats like elephant ears – which aren’t something to trumpet at, either. It typically closes early in the evening, depending on the day, so maybe take dessert before dinner (just this once, of course).

Day Two, Saturday

Morning: Saturdays are Columbia’s favorite

Every Saturday, Columbia comes alive and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the obvious choice — Soda City Market. Starting at 9 a.m. each Saturday, Main Street turns into Columbia’s version of the World’s Fair. The Market runs until 1 p.m. and houses a colorful assortment of shopping and eating.

It’s what a Columbia local would recommend, and it’s perfect for a non-local wanting to explore the entire city in two hours. The food truck selection is neverending and features flavors ranging from exotic Latin American to fried chicken and waffles. Many of the vendors also have brick and mortar stores, so it’s a taste of Columbia’s variety.

Lunch: Attack at the mouth

It’s lunch and the options are limitless.

Five Points has several cherished options: Enzo’s Italian Specialties, a popular Italian sandwich shop; Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, a recent addition that serves Wagyu beef burgers with catchy twists; Village Idiot, New York style pizza that’s so iconic to Columbia some might call it Columbia style; and Furu Sato Bento, another 2022 addition that’s an Asian snack shop serving fresh rice and meat dishes.

Near to Five Points, in the Cottontown neighborhood, is The War Mouth, which has Southern style classics like Hoppin John and smoked ribs. Its unique twist on classic Southern food lends itself to great, shareable small plates. And the restaurant just reintroduced lunch after a lengthy hiatus.

Dinner: A trip to the old country

When Enzo’s Italian Specialties opened in 2020, owner Joe Cardinale planned to open a wine bar with it. But it wasn’t until August 2022 that his vision was finalized through Bar Gran Sasso, a Venetian-style bar with drinks and small plates.

The bar is less than a year old, but Cardinale told Free Times there's a line to eat at the 30-seat bar and restaurant, every Friday and Saturday.

Bar Gran Sasso has a quaint Italian country-side ambiance with candle-lit tables covered in red-checkered tablecloth, accompanied by house made-pastas and traditional dishes. It comes highly recommended from food lovers in the area — the menu is “low and slow” cooking, all made with love, Strickland said.

Late night: Liquid desert

The weekend’s almost over. Nearly six meals in and it’s time for dessert. But every meal doesn’t have to be a buckle-buster.

Niemi said he isn’t one for desserts — his idea of a dessert is one to sip on. That’s why he heads to Goat's, a wine and craft cocktail bar in Five Points, for a Manhattan or a Goat's favorite, the espresso martini.

Now to get home, rinse and repeat.

Day 3, Sunday

Morning brunch: Wake up with Five Points

The great chef and writer Anthony Bourdain found initial fame from sharing restaurant trade secrets. One of said secrets was a universal hatred of “brunch” and, sometimes, the breakfast shift.

While reasonings can differ depending on the chef, several cooks and restaurateurs in the area share this belief and, perhaps, trauma. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t exceptions.

One regularly-mentioned brunch exception is Five Points favorite The Gourmet Shop.

The restaurant and retail shop has a comfortable, easy dining experience with a simple, French-inspired breakfast menu. Eating there for Sunday Brunch is like waking up with the city, said Jack Switzer, a general manager at Enzo’s.

No breakfast is complete without a good caffeine fix, either. While The Gourmet Shop certainly has options, just across the street is another popular Columbia hangout, Drip Coffee.

Midday: Smoked wings and gaming

Columbia has not one, but two local joints that celebrate classic arcade games and American cuisine.

A game of Frogger or Mortal Kombat combined with smoked wings is Transmission Arcade’s specialty. The arcade bar is beloved for both the food and the experience. Strickland highly recommends the kimchi burger from Transmission Arcade on Main Street — it’s “slamming."

Bang Back Pin Ball Lounge in Five Points is another iconic spot. It regularly hosts pinball tournaments, has a selection of games to “flip” from and serves a fun selection of food and beverages. Last year, they began putting an emphasis on their vegan options.

Dinner: White tablecloths and fried chicken

It’s the last meal of the weekend. And it’s almost universal for local restaurant folks that (besides their own restaurant) Terra serves an unbeatably special meal.

Whether it's sitting chef Mike Davis’ work or the resto's multiple awards, many highly recommend the restaurant.

It’s higher-end dining with simplicity. The neighborhood bistro has an often-changing menu, unified by produce from local farmers.

Not to mention, the restaurant has dessert options, including house-made ice cream, that most agree are some of the best in the area. Davis boasted his restaurant's pastries as well.

Just across the street from Terra, Black Rooster is another option for a final, fanciful supper in Columbia. It’s French-inspired cuisine with an open, stylish atmosphere.

Late night: Wine by candlelight

When talking about tasteful drinking in Columbia, Lula Drake often comes to mind for many chefs and restaurateurs in the area.

Named after a mysterious trunk containing hints of the life of an eponymous Columbia resident, the wine bar has an ambiance and wine selection unlike anything in the city.

It has a rich selection of drinks with pairing food that can be tailored to the experience. Cardinale said sliced ham enjoyed with Lula Drake’s Sherry on tap is unbeatable. It’s the only place to get it in the city, and it’s phenomenal, he said.

Strickland recommends the pasta special crafted by chef Pierce Bowers on Wednesdays.