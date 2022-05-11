The cowboy that sat inside Columbia's iconic Yesterdays restaurant is now in Wyoming

When a Five Points staple closed its doors in 2020, the restaurant's owners began auctioning off some of the decor inside. That's how Katie Pearson came to help purchase a 900-pound cowboy in a bathtub.

The iconic cowboy was one of the main symbols at Yesterday's Restaurant and Tavern, a longtime Five Points restaurant that closed early on in the pandemic. Now, the landmark statue is over 2,000 miles away in a small cafe in Wyoming.

"(The cowboy) was always such a core memory of mine. I got kind of worried that he would end up, you know, just somewhere he wasn't able to be enjoyed by the general public, like, in someone's man cave or something," Pearson said.

Pearson, who is originally from Columbia but grew up in Savannah, Georgia, studied biology at the University of South Carolina before moving out to Wyoming six years ago. She grew up going to Yesterday's with her family and remembers the iconic cowboy.

Pearson convinced her boss at Buffalo Valley Cafe to purchase the cowboy.

Her dad, along with help from high school football players who lived in the neighborhood, lifted the cowboy into the bed of his truck and made the days-long trip to Wyoming.

"I think it took him four days to go across and, he said everywhere he would drive, people would honk and wave. And he would get flagged down at gas stations with people asking him, 'Why in the world do you have this giant cowboy in the back of your truck?'" Pearson said.

WLTX first reported that the cowboy had been purchased by Pearson and moved to Wyoming.

Yesterday's had been in the college nightlife district for over 40 years when it closed in late April 2020. Its owners closed the doors when the pandemic hit and were uncertain of the restaurant's future. They announced on social media in late April that the restaurant would permanently close.

The building that housed the restaurant has been under construction in recent months, although there's been no official announcement on what will take its place.

Editor's note: The headline of the story has been updated to be accurate.