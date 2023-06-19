Thai restaurant Little Bee Bun Mee, from owners of Duke's Pad Thai, announces opening date

The long-awaited and highly anticipated Little Bee Bun Mee restaurant, an Asian eatery from the owners of Cayce's well-received Duke's Pad Thai, plans to open its doors July 11, the restaurant announced in a press release June 19.

The restaurant, which sits next door to the popular Thai quick-service spot, has been in the works for some time, as owners Chris and Noi Souvanna ran their other restaurant and prepared for the upcoming one.

“The last few years have been a whirlwind, surviving a pandemic, raising two boys and running a successful business; we all just felt like busy bees which led us to naming Little Bee," Noi Souvanna said, in a press release.

Little Bee will share a space with Duke's, making it an open dining concept that gives diners a chance to pick between two restaurants while only going to one. The menu will feature options not currently offered at Duke's, like traditional Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches, sushi and poke bowls. Similar to the sister restaurant, it will be fast-casual and offer online to-go ordering.

Duke's Pad Thai, which offers traditional noodle bowls, stir fry dishes and other signature Asian street food, opened in Cayce in 2017. The eatery was included as one of the 18 essential restaurants in Columbia by Eater, a national media website covering food and dining.

It joins a handful of Asian-inspired restaurants that await the capital city. Well-known Columbia restaurateur Kristian Niemi is on the cusp of opening The Dragon Room, a pan-Asian small plates restaurant and bar just across the river in the Vista and 929 Kitchen and Bar's Sean Kim will unveil MOA Korean BBQ on Main Street in the coming months.

Little Bee Bun Mee is located at 904 Knox Abbott Dr. For updates and more information, find the restaurant on Facebook or on Instagram at @littlebeebunmee.