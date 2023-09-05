New Colorado-based restaurant chain Teriyaki Madness to open location in Five Points

There's a new Asian restaurant chain coming to Columbia's Five Points neighborhood.
Teriyaki Madness, a Denver, Colorado-based eatery with locations in 20 states and three countries, is set to open a location at 942 Harden St., according to the eatery's website and a construction permit application.
“We saw a Teriyaki Madness advertisement, and it grew on us very quickly, the concept, operations, and the testimonials from other owners we found very valuable in making our decision to explore and eventually join the Madness," franchisees Cory Sanders and Ladon Matthews said in a press release from the company.
The restaurant offers a variety of bowls, including chicken teriyaki bowls and spicy tofu teriyaki bowls, and sides like chicken eggrolls and crab rangoons, according to the website.
It'll open in the strip of buildings across from the Food Lion in Five Points. Another chain, the breakfast franchise Flying Biscuit Cafe, opened in the same strip in August of last year. An official opening date has not yet been announced.