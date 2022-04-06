Temperature check: Restaurants busy as events return to Columbia amid festival season

Restaurants in Columbia have shut down, gone back to normal, shut down again, quarantined staff and some have gotten rid of mask policies nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
But that doesn’t mean that the effects of the pandemic aren’t still lingering for local restaurants.
The Free Times will be checking in monthly with three Columbia-area restaurants to see how the return to normal looks for them and to follow them through recovery from the pandemic. To read last month's edition, click here.
University sports, events brings crowds to Andy's Deli
It's been a busy month for Andy Shlon Jr. over at Andy's Deli in Five Points.
With potential students visiting campus for a welcome weekend at the University of South Carolina in March, the St. Pat's in Five Points festival making a large comeback after two years of being canceled because of COVID-19 and the Gamecock's women's basketball team heading to the Final Four and playing big games in the city, business has boomed throughout March at the longtime sandwich shop.
"We like it (busy), you know. You're at work, you might as well work hard," Shlon said, "Hopefully, you know, COVID is down now and no variant pops back up and everyone just keeps on the current road ahead. No illegal U-turns as the GPS says."
Shlon practically grew up in the restaurant and he's seen Five Points change over the years. In the last few months, a slew of new restaurants have opened up in the entertainment and college nightlife district — among them are smoothie shop Game Day Nutrition, burger restaurant Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint and FuruSato Bento, which serves Japanese cuisine.
Despite all the new businesses, Shlon doesn't think Five Points has changed as much as people think and he's confident about the deli's future in the district.
"It's kind of the same, I mean, you know, it's a group of bars, mom-and-pop little clothing stores and stuff," Shlon said, "It's unique. I think they're trying to you know, keep it equal medium of everything, and not just all of one or all of the other, but it's a good little place."
A Peace of Soul looks ahead to festival season
For Folami Geter, the pandemic meant switching entirely to take out. Now it's a thing she doesn't plan on changing — she's found that operating as a take-out only spot works better for her entirely vegan restaurant, A Peace of Soul, because of her limited parking lot.
"Because of the way my business is set up, because of the size of our parking lot, it's a lot less stressful than having to run next door and apologize for, you know, folks parking in (other) parking lots," Geter said, "It's distracting me from what I have to do all the time, which is cook so I'd rather focus on that."
And while the takeout business has been successful for her, she's still having issues getting the supplies she needs to make take out service possible — one week everything is in stock, the next she's scrambling to find what she needs.
"You can kind of feel supplies starting to dwindle again. There are a lot of our takeout containers are few and far between," Geter said.
Despite the day-to-day frustrations with supplies, it's getting close to festival season for the vegan kitchen, which means Geter will turn her attention there towards the end of the month.
The vegan cafe operates not only a permanent location on Columbia's North Main Street, but also a popular food truck. Between April to October, Geter and her family travel around to places like Greenville, Asheville and Charleston to set up at various food truck festivals and events. And with more festivals lessening COVID-19-related restrictions, growth is expected.
"The festivals have gotten larger venues to ensure that they can accommodate the amount of people that will show up so we're definitely looking for at least ... the amount of folks that came to the first ones and perhaps they told their friends or the word is spreading, or people just are a little more comfortable with being outside these days and so that should increase," Geter said.
The food truck will also make its way out to northeast Columbia in early April to offer customers who don't always make it to the downtown location some vegan cuisine.
Success with local events, new partnerships benefit Ratio
March was a month of firsts for Ratio's executive chef and owner Javier Uriarte — his restaurant partnered with downtown wine store, Vino Garage, for its first food truck event. Also this month, Ratio also hosted the kickoff dinner for the Columbia Food and Wine festival for the first time since the restaurant opened back in late 2020.
While the Elgin-based Peruvian tapas restaurant has found success in Columbia's food scene despite its distance from downtown, Uriarte has found ways to bring cuisine from Ratio to downtown, in partnering with North Main's Vino Garage.
The partnership came about when one of Uriarte's employees, who also works at Vino Garage, realized that the wine store's owner, Doug Aylard, wanted to begin hosting weekly food truck events on Tuesdays. She suggested Ratio and put the two in touch.
Vino Garage, which hosted its first Food Truck Tuesday event on March 1, partnered with the tapas restaurant in an event that sold out in about an hour and a half, according to Aylard. Both owners hope to bring the event back in the coming weeks.
It's an event that adds an additional revenue stream and increased visibility for the Northeast Columbia restaurants.
"It was a great turnout last time for both of us," Uriarte said, "We're getting a bunch of other calls and emails from other places around town that want us to come and just do stuff like that for them as well so that's gonna be nice to be able to have that impact."