Temperature check: Columbia restaurants see patrons return, battle supply chain issues

Restaurants in Columbia have shut down, gone back to normal, shut down again, quarantined staff and some have gotten rid of mask policies nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
But that doesn’t mean that the effects of the pandemic aren’t still here — impacting the ways that restaurants get the goods they need to operate, changing the way people dine out and their comfortability with doing so and creating unique opportunities for restaurant owners and staff to think outside of the box as the industry recovers.
As life appears to be returning to normal, the Free Times will be checking in monthly with three Columbia-area restaurants to see how the return to normal looks for them and to follow them through recovery from the pandemic.
Shortage of supplies
When Folami Geter opened the doors of her 100% vegan cafe on North Main, the line for her famous chickenless fried chicken poured out the door. Weeks later, the dining room was vacant.
Geter, who owns A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen, had re-branded and reopened her father’s longtime vegan restaurant, Lamb’s Bread Vegan Cafe, in late Feb. 2020. When the pandemic hit in mid-March, her restaurant closed the dining room.
The dining room still sits closed — though she's recently re-opened it for ordering only — and Geter still faces some of the same issues she faced when the pandemic originally began.
"There's something that's completely out every week, and more than one thing. Logistically, making sure that we have the packaging that we need, the produce that we need, the dry goods and things like that, that has been extremely challenging," said Geter.
At the beginning of 2020, she couldn’t get her hands on the rice that she needed. Now, even when she can get goods, it’s costly.
The vegan spot never shut down completely, but instead moved to cashless, online pick-up orders. While the ability to offer take-out meant staying in business, it also meant more dependence on the products used to package orders, which continue to rise in price.
"Everything that we purchase has increased if not double, sometimes triple, like literally everything. There's not one thing that has remained the same cost," Geter said.
That price increase has started to affect customers — with Geter being forced to raise prices by anywhere from 25 cents to a dollar.
Even though virus case numbers continue to drop, Geter doesn’t have plans to reopen the dining room anytime soon, but with warm weather slowly making a reappearance, she hopes to make outdoor seating an option — its one that she hopes could be an extra draw/incentive to bring customers to her restaurants.
Fine dining adds on with private dinners
Unlike Geter, Javier Uriarte never experienced the line around the door or a grand opening. Not because his upscale tapas spot wasn't well-received, but because it opened in the height of the pandemic — Oct. 2020.
Despite existing in a small space in the midst of a pandemic that required social distancing, Uriarte's restaurant, Ratio, garnered a following in Columbia, which was influenced by his experiences at other well-known downtown spots like Hendrix and Motor Supply Company Bistro.
Even though Uriarte has already established a name for himself in the area’s dining scene, he wanted to find a way to change up the menu occasionally and challenge himself creatively. The solution he came up with? Monthly wine and cocktail dinners.
The dinners, which Uriarte began hosting in the summer of last year, are ticketed events where guests pay a flat fee without knowing what will be served until the night of the event. Wine, or cocktails, are paired with the meal.
The dinners helped the restaurant in two major ways. They allowed Uriarte to bypass supply chain issues by crafting a specialty menu for each event that matched what products he could get that month. They were also a way to establish trust from the Elgin community, which sits about 20 minutes outside of downtown Columbia.
“Finding people to, like you know, buy out (the dinner) in 24 hours is just a testament to what we're doing here in the restaurant and that people can be confident enough that they trust the chef, trust the bartenders, the service to be great,” Uriarte said.
The dinners have made all the difference for the restaurant, which struggled during its first January. This January, numbers are up nearly 40% compared to last year’s traditionally slow month.
After the restaurant hosts the kickoff dinner for Columbia’s 2022 Food and Wine Festival in March, Uriarte plans to continue the events monthly.
One year after monumental loss
Sitting next to the cash register where he stood a little over a year ago taking orders sits a portrait of Andy Shlon — the founder of the decades-old Five Points sandwich spot Andy’s Deli.
Just over a year ago, the restaurant lost its owner and founder. And the family who has taken over ownership of the restaurant, lost their father. Andy Shlon Jr. and his brother, Adam, took over the restaurant after their dad died, after helping him operate the establishment since they were kids.
While dealing with the emotional fallout from the death of his father, Shlon took over the deli amid the unpredictable COVID-19 pandemic.
In the last year, Shlon has seen some of the same issues Peace of Soul's Geter has seen — jumps in prices for supplies like packaging products and ingredients and still having some customers fearful to return.
“Nobody was going into restaurants inside and eating. It was all takeout. So usually, they would have a stockpile of it in warehouses or whatever, but a year and a half or two years everybody was using, you know, to-go stuff and it depleted it. Now even the resources to make the stuff is slim,” Shlon said.
The increases in cost of goods has caused Shlon to raise customer prices, the same way Geter had to, but Shlon said it had been over three years since menu items had seen price jumps.
Shlon also misses the people who haven’t been able to come back to the deli. The spot has been operating in Five Points since 1978 and has some 40-year regulars who haven’t been back since the pandemic began.
“Some people used to come weekly. And you know, since the virus, we've seen them hit or miss since they're worried about it,” Shlon said.