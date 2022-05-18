Temperature check: Columbia restaurants prepare for summer, add new offerings

Restaurants in Columbia have shut down, gone back to normal, shut down again, quarantined staff and some have gotten rid of mask policies two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

But that doesn’t mean that the effects of the pandemic aren’t still lingering for local restaurants.

The Free Times has been checking in monthly with three Columbia-area restaurants to see how the return to normal looks for them and to follow them through recovery from the pandemic. To read last month's edition, click here.

Festivals remain important, but lunch isn't the same

A Peace of Soul's owner Folami Geter said that things have looked about the same for her the last month. She alternates between being busy and slow days, but she said lunch sales really haven't returned to pre-pandemic numbers.

"I think people just maybe don't eat out as much anymore. I know there are lots of restaurants who kind of just cut out their lunch service altogether. But we are mainly lunch, like we close pretty early so our focus is lunch," Geter told Free Times.

Geter's lack of lunch crowd is symbolic of what many restaurants in the area are seeing in terms of the midday meal — lots of fine dining restaurants haven't even brought back lunch hours and some don't plan to.

Over half of all working Americans who can work from home are doing so, according to a Pew Research survey from earlier this year. This likely means that not as many people are out eating lunch at spots like Geter's.

While the crowd has been a little less than typical for this time of year, Geter has been preparing her outdoor seating area and hitting regional festivals in her vegan kitchen's food truck.

"I'm working on some outdoor dining spaces, so that will be the biggest change at the actual brick and mortar," Geter said, adding that "festival season is kind of wide open. Like we have two festivals coming up this month."

Her restaurant is currently take-out only, and often customers will grab food from her restaurant and sit across the street at Curiosity Coffee, which has several picnic tables and lets A Peace of Soul patrons use its space.

But soon enough, Geter could have her own outdoor spot for people to sit at and enjoy her vegan soul food.

"We just want to keep growing and keep offering vegan comfort food as the trend continues to grow. We definitely want to continue to kind of be ahead of that curve and keep pushing," Geter said.

Balancing the family business and the family

Andy Shlon Jr. and his brother, Adam, took over the family business, Andy's Deli, at the beginning of 2021 after their father who ran the longtime deli for decades died.

Between taking care of their mom, dropping the kids off at school and running the family deli, Shlon has been stretched this last month — both at work and personally.

Despite this, Shlon said the deli had seen impressive numbers during graduation weekend where many students from colleges in the area brought family and friends by the Five Points staple.

And while things were crazy at the deli and sometimes at home, Shlon said he's found ways to find balance in the chaos.

"You gotta have good people helping you," Shlon said. "We're blessed to have people that help us. Everybody has a job to do, and we all try to do our job."

Shlon and his brother have balanced supply issues and the price of goods increasing, but their staff has remained a constant. When the summer begins, the deli will welcome back high school staff who are out of school for the summer.

And now that summer has begun for many college students, the Five Points district — which is traditionally dominated by USC students during the school year — changes. The district becomes a little sleepier, but Shlon isn't worried.

"We don't really skip a beat because the people from the university go home, but then the people that go to universities come home back to Columbia, so it kind of works out," Shlon said.

Running a restaurant after opening mid-pandemic

This is the first summer since Ratio's opening during the pandemic that owner Javier Uriarte doesn't have to worry about the coronavirus.

"We were booked pretty much all last week, which kind of gives you excitement about going back to a normal restaurant being busy," Uriarte said.

Uriarte, who worked as a chef at Main Street's Hendrix and a sous chef at Motor Supply Company Bistro, set out on his own during the pandemic to open Ratio. The restaurant, which has been praised by other Columbia chefs, has been successful in northeast Columbia.

Opening a restaurant mid-pandemic has taught Uriarte a lot. He's found creative ways to draw patrons to his restaurant — from ticketed private dinners with cocktail pairings to hosting the Columbia Food and Wine Festival kickoff dinner to partnering with North Main's Vino Garage for monthly food truck pop-ups.

"From my point of view, at least, we have grown for sure," Uriarte said. "I've looked at (social media) posts and things that we've done in the past, when we first opened to where we are now. We have seen improvement overall and ratings wise and reviews and such."

Uriarte said that while the growth is exciting, he's still dealt with not being able to get certain supplies, with alcohol being the hardest thing to get his hands on for the restaurant.

Outside of rising food costs and the inability to get some items consistently, Uriarte said he was pleased with business and relieved to finally be operating like a normal restaurant.