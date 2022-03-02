Table Talk: Lula Drake's Tim Gardner talks life after COVID, love of traveling

[Editor’s Note: In this occasional series, a local food and beverage worker recommends a favorite restaurant and shares a meal with Free Times.]

Sitting down with Tim Gardner, who owns Main Street's Lula Drake Wine Parlour, you'd never guess that the multi-talented sommelier and film production company co-owner grew up just shy of an hour from Columbia.

As a child, Gardner didn't leave the South often. Even as he went off to college to Winthrop, he stayed about an hour from his hometown, Camden. But according to Gardner, his parents always knew that he would go off on his own path eventually.

He moved out to California to attend graduate school at the University of California Los Angeles to study film and theater. While there, he discovered his love for wine, traveling to Northern California to get experience.

"I would work in any cellar that people would have me for free. I was just a cellar rat trying to get experience and so I started doing that and working in vineyards and the whole world opened up to me," Gardner said.

The world truly did open up for him. He began to travel even more — after becoming a sommelier (essentially, a certified wine expert), he was able to work for a number of years for an import company blending wines all over Spain, while traveling back and forth to California. Gardner spent his time traveling and creating wines — a career path he could've never imagined for himself.

Another thing he couldn't have imagined was moving back to South Carolina. Gardner loved California and didn't plan to leave, but he loved his young daughter, who was in South Carolina with his ex-wife, more. He moved back to the state with the intention of leaving "as soon as his daughter was old enough to get on a plane and fly to California to see him."

But, like those of the grapevines in California, roots started getting deeper for Gardner. He met his wife, Lorie, here in Columbia and they started a video production service, Mad Monkey, together.

He came up with the idea for Lula Drake here and made it happen — in November 2016 he opened up the wine bar on Columbia's Main Street. Eventually, it was too much to uproot, but Gardner said he's happy he stayed.

He now lives within walking distance of the wine bar, but tries to push himself to find spots outside of the downtown area to frequent. Gardner talked about his love for travel over birria from Real Mexico on Bush River Road — a spot that he said reminds him of being in Mexico. While I tried the pollo con queso, which when stirred together with rice and beans creates a wonderful combination of savory flavors.

While Gardner has spent the majority of his travels in between California and Spain, he's also made stops in several European countries, Mexico and, before the pandemic, frequent trips to New York. He hasn't traveled much since COVID-19 began.

Not only did travel cease, Gardner was also forced to close the doors of Lula Drake. He didn't reopen for over a year, while other places on Main Street opened their doors much earlier. One of his favorite places sat vacant, missing the presence of folks he had come to know and care about.

"I would go in and work and try to get as much stuff done at Lula as I could during the months we were closed and it was depressing. I'd go in and I'm there by myself looking around like 'I put all this work into this place and it's just sitting here,'" Gardner said.

Eventually, the wine bar reopened in the summer of last year after the vaccine became available and COVID-19 cases began to drop. As new variants appeared and case numbers spiked, Lula Drake was able to remain open by requiring patrons be vaccinated, something that Gardner no longer requires but strongly encourages. This was a move that made Lula one of two spots in the area where vaccines were required for dining. Gardner hasn't received backlash from this, he said, while others who have enforced policies like his have seen some.

"I remember the first night we opened back up and I heard voices again in there, other than mine and I just got chills. This is, I love this place. I love the fact that people can come in and be in an intimate space and meet new people and enjoy good food, good conversation, good wine. And you get to forget about all these things that are going on in the world for an hour," he said.