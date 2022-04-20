Table Talk: Curiosity Coffee owners reflect on five years on North Main

[Editor’s Note: In this occasional series, a local food and beverage worker recommends a favorite restaurant and shares a meal with Free Times.]

Unlike most college students, Greg Slattery didn’t drink a lot of coffee. It wasn’t until after he graduated, while on a coffee tasting date in Athens, Georgia, that he found his love for the drink.

“At a cupping (coffee tasting), you can’t add cream and sugar ... and I’m like, ‘What am I going to do?’ I can’t add cream and sugar, but I want to impress her, you know? And I took a sip and it was so good,” Slattery said. His love for coffee, and for the woman he was sharing coffee with, would later allow him to open up his own coffee shop.

Now, Slattery co-owns the unique coffee shop inside of an old garage, Curiosity Coffee, on Columbia’s North Main Street. Slattery and his partner, Sandra Moscato, have operated the coffee shop for almost five years.

“(It’s) evolved at such a fast pace where like, the first year we were just a small corner of that building. And after a year, we got the opportunity to take over that whole space and stretch out and build the stage and have events and it was not expected ... It was kind of thrust upon us and we’re like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna do this,’” Moscato said.

The coffee shop has been many things throughout the pair’s time on North Main. What started as a small corner of the garage eventually became the whole space with live shows and different events. When the pandemic hit in early 2020, the shop became a bit of a bodega when Moscato and Slattery pivoted to selling groceries in an area that was missing an accessible grocery store during the pandemic.

Their space is host to events like trivia nights and live music.

Slattery, who’s originally from South Carolina, worked in the music industry before starting Curiosity and has brought those connections to the cafe. You’ll also find local musicians on the store’s playlist.

Slattery joked about how sometimes playing local music can lead to interesting moments in the coffee shop. Marshall Brown, whose album topped the Free Times’ best of SC music for 2021, is an artist you’ll recognize if you frequent Curiosity enough. Slattery said that one of Brown’s songs, “State of Alarm”, features an alarm clock going off for a minute straight.

“Occasionally we’ll be like chaotic, busy and like I’ve known Marshall a really long time so I’ll know, like a song will come on and I’ll be like, ‘Oh no,’ like I can’t change it, I can’t fast-forward because we’ll put the whole album on shuffle, can’t do anything to fix it. I am literally steaming milk and making drinks and it’ll be like an alarm clock just going off,” Slattery said.

The Free Times spoke with the pair to mark their half-decade at Curiosity over a meal at West Columbia’s Black Rooster.

As the two reflected on their time at the coffee shop, Slattery ordered the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, which he referred to as Chef Alex Strickland’s homage to Nashville restaurant Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack. Moscato enjoyed the restaurant’s Bun Thit Nuong, a colorful stir-fried noodle dish while I munched on the hearty lamb and beef meatloaf.

The couple recently purchased their spot after renting it prior. Owning the spot brought a sense of relief to the couple, who said watching the growth on Main Street is both exciting but at times a source of anxiety.

“My concern is with every city, you have the artists that build downtown areas, and then what happens is that you get all the big name box places, and people own buildings, and I understand, you know, you’re trying to make some profit, and you start reaching out to these big corporations, and then that really just makes a city bland. And I really hope that doesn’t happen in Columbia,” Moscato said.

Their coffee shop sits on North Main Street — an area that has grown consistently in the last few years, with spots like Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits and NoMa Warehouse joining the scene in the last two years, while established spots like Al-Amir on Main and Vino Garage continue to grow. With both a new locally-owned grocery store and a brewery coming to the area in the next few months, the growth doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

The two are cognizant of the notion that Columbia’s North Main Street district is becoming more gentrified and pushing out its longtime residents. To that point, the two have tried to be intentional with hosting events that feature local artists and community members.

“Having a community where talking is involved and art and connecting people. That, to me, is just like a beautiful thing and it makes the hard moments easier,” Slattery said.