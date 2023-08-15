Table Talk: Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers on state growth, future

Editor’s Note: In this occasional series, a local food and beverage worker recommends a favorite restaurant and shares a meal with Free Times.

There are certain things in life that are cyclical — the rising and setting of the sun, the planting and harvesting of crops and each of the seasons.

For Hugh Weathers, the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture, trips to the fishing pond with his grandchildren are included in that.

“About a mile from our house, there’s a nice fish pond where I take my grandchildren. I went there with my grandfather (as a kid),” Weathers told Free Times, when we sat down for breakfast at Carolina Café on a brisk Wednesday morning. The Commissioner sipped on a coffee while I enjoyed a blueberry bagel with cream cheese.

“You have my full attention,” the Commissioner laughed. He had accidentally left his phone behind at his office.

As we talked, Weathers, a towering but easygoing figure, imparted wisdom, family history and hope for the next generation of South Carolina farmers.

From Bowman to Columbia

Weathers grew up in rural Bowman, South Carolina and spent much of his childhood and teenage years helping out with his family’s dairy farm, where he was a fourth-generation farmer.

Nearly two decades ago, Weathers took over as the South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture. He’s begun his last term, which will conclude in 2026, in the role.

Over the last 20 years, Weathers has helped the SCDA create programs to market South Carolina's agriculture — Certified SC, which was created in 2006, is a part of the agriculture department that focuses on branding and labeling locally grown products, and the state’s chef ambassador program, which selects and highlights statewide chefs to represent South Carolina at different events across the state.

“I think most farmers feel a little better about being a part of agriculture because we’ve raised the profile… the fact that they feel like this industry is getting some recognition,” Weathers said.

The commissioner took the role in the fall of 2004, when the future of the department was murky and “in need of leadership.” The previous commissioner, Charles Sharpe, resigned after he was indicted and eventually pleaded guilty to charges of extortion and lying to a federal officer.

Weathers, who was called on by then-Gov. Mark Sanford, R, to lead, was hesitant at first, describing himself as someone who isn’t into politics, despite being in the political arena. But Sanford — and others — felt like he was the person for the job.

Yesterday, today & tomorrow

The SC native knew what it meant to be a farmer — his family’s dairy farm was a year-round, 7-day-a-week job that didn’t lend itself to much vacation time. He worked on the farm through his teenage years before attending the University of South Carolina and spending a few years in corporate banking.

He eventually returned to Bowman, where he still resides, and to farming. There, he met his wife when he won a speech contest.

“She was the person in charge of getting me my prize. I think I won four tires, so I won four tires and a wife,” Weathers joked. “The marriage (has) lasted longer than the tires.”

The pair have been married for over four decades and have three children and six grandchildren, with whom Weathers said they spend lots of time.

As he looks to the future and forthcoming retirement, Weathers is hopeful for the farming industry, but thinks there are areas for growth — getting more young people involved in farming, expanding South Carolina’s beef processing abilities and helping ensure farmers have the resources to stay afloat.

“We think that the investment that was made into the industry, by way of us through the Agribusiness Development Fund, is a sign that (the state) recognized how important this is,” Weathers said.

In March, the department announced they’d be awarding over $3 million in grants to expand beef processing, an area of potential growth identified by a 2022 Economic Impact study from the SCDA. The report estimated that expanded processing facilities will keep $29 million in-state, as opposed to funds lost by beef being sent out of state for processing.