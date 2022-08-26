Table Talk: Columbia's Enzo's owner Joe Cardinale reflects on new wine bar, passion for food

When I sat down for a meal with Joe Cardinale, the owner of multiple Italian restaurants in the city, he asked me a question I wasn’t expecting.

“What’s your go-to butter?”

The 38-year-old owns three spots in Columbia: Enzo’s Delicatessen, an Italian sandwich shop in the city’s college neighborhood Five Points; Enzo’s Spuntino, a similar spot in the Olympia Mills area; and the recently opened Bar Gran Sasso, a Venetian-style wine bar that opened in August next to the Five Points sandwich spot.

As for my answer of Kerrygold? It was met with an immediate and crisp high-five across the table.

It’s the kind of matter that Cardinale takes very seriously — about as seriously as he takes both his restaurant business and Mets baseball, the team he grew up watching as a kid in New York.

And his dedication to his restaurant business has paid off: In the first few weeks of opening, Cardinale said he’s been pleased with the reception of his wine bar, Bar Gran Sasso.

"We've had a lot of people that have been to Italy, like students that have studied abroad, families and couples that have been to Italy recently, and they're like 'This is so cool.' It's very exciting that people kind of get the weird thing we're trying to do,” Cardinale said.

The wine bar is a project years in the making for Cardinale, who mostly runs the new spot on his own with the help of his partner and bartender Lara Deily and a few part-time employees who also work at Enzo’s Delicatessen.

Cardinale, an Italian-American and New Yorker at heart, eats, sleeps and breathes his work and takes pride in it. The oldest of three, he comes from a family of immigrants who moved to the United States from Italy in the 1950s and grew up enjoying both his grandmother’s and mother’s cooking.

You can tell how passionate Cardinale is about Italian food and wine from how enthusiastically he talks about which ingredients are best for certain pasta dishes to the fact that he often visits multiple grocery stores to find all the ingredients he needs.

And that passion shows up in the details of both Enzo’s and Bar Gran Sasso. The wine bar serves several small plates mostly made up of bread with various toppings and a variety of cocktails and Italian wine.

One of the cocktails, the American in Venice, a cold brew coffee-based cocktail, is actually a personal creation from Cardinale’s bartending days in New York.

“When I lived in New York, my friend made me bartend on Monday nights at this bar in Brooklyn... every day I'd pour an espresso, put some sugar in it and put some Amaro in it, shake it and I would have one of those like every night before I started my shift,” Cardinale said.

I met with Cardinale at Terra, the upscale southern restaurant in West Columbia owned by chef Mike Davis. Cardinale sipped a Negroni Bianco, and I drank an Albariño wine as we talked everything from the best way to make Cacio e Pepe (a cheese and pepper pasta dish) to his Roman Catholic upbringing.

Cardinale is a regular at the spot — where our server, Alyson, offered Cardinale the Vitello Tonnato, a dish with poached veal and an aioli sauce crafted from tuna fat and topped with greens, because of his known love for the restaurant’s seasonal dish.

“I hang out with these guys sometimes, and then they come into Enzo's regularly, like Mike (Davis) comes in every Monday and gets a sandwich, you know?” Cardinale said.

As I savored the grilled swordfish entree and Cardinale dined on a medium ribeye and thinly cut french fries, one of his go-to meals at the restaurant, Chef Davis, a dedicated Yankees baseball fan, stopped by the table to tease Cardinale about the game’s score. The Mets were trailing the Yankees by two runs.

“You’re talking to this guy? He’s a Mets fan,” Davis joked.

It’s the type of camaraderie Cardinale has built with various restaurant owners and staff over the last six years in Columbia. A level of camaraderie that’s come to benefit him as he’s opened his new spot, with restaurant industry friends frequenting the bar.

Cardinale has worked in kitchens professionally for over a decade in big cities like New York and Chicago. He ended up back in Columbia in 2006 after attending the University of South Carolina for his junior and senior years of college.

He got his start in Columbia kitchens when he worked as a cook for Jake’s on Devine’s Ripper’s Kitchen. At the well-known college bar in Five Points, Cardinale began serving Italian sandwiches as a pop-up event. They grew in popularity among out-of-state college students looking for a taste of home — often those hailing from northern states like New York and New Jersey.

That eventually expanded into Enzo’s Delicatessen, a spot Cardinale opened two years ago in the college neighborhood. He originally planned on opening the wine bar at the same time, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted those plans.

A year after the deli opened in Five Points, he opened a second location near the Olympia Mills apartments.

Opening three restaurants in three years is no small feat, and Cardinale now works seven days a week with long hours. He enjoys the business but said he’s struggled to find time for hobbies or other interests outside of his businesses, a task he’s working toward as he establishes a balance between his work and his life.

The wine bar opened in early August and is located at 2002 Greene St. It’s open from Friday through Monday from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and opens at 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Cardinale said he’s hopeful people will learn to love the spot and its uniqueness in Columbia.

"We've had a lot of people come in, and they just keep saying that they feel like they're not in Columbia, so if people would like a little staycation or a day trip outside of Columbia without leaving the city, I’d tell them to come see us,” Cardinale said.